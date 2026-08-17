BREAKING: Nigeria’s headline inflation falls to 15.43% in July

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined to 15.43% in July 2026, representing a 0.48 percentage-point decrease from the 15.91% recorded in June.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined to 15.43% in July 2026, representing a 0.48 percentage-point decrease from the 15.91% recorded in June.

The latest figure was contained in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which showed that the headline inflation rate also fell significantly compared with the 24.94% recorded in July 2025.

Despite the decline in the inflation rate, the CPI increased to 145.3 points in July 2026, up from 143.0 points in June, representing a 2.2-point increase during the month.

Details later…