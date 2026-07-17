World PR Day 2026: GLG Communications announces kwame senou as jury president for the 2026 power list

As part of activities marking World PR Day 2026, GLG Communications has announced Kwame Senou as Jury President for the 2026 PR Power List, Nigeria’s definitive annual list recognising excellence in public relations and strategic communications.Now in its fifth edition, the PR Power List celebrates 50 of Nigeria’s most influential public relations and communications professionals […]

As part of activities marking World PR Day 2026, GLG Communications has announced Kwame Senou as Jury President for the 2026 PR Power List, Nigeria’s definitive annual list recognising excellence in public relations and strategic communications.

Now in its fifth edition, the PR Power List celebrates 50 of Nigeria’s most influential public relations and communications professionals whose work continues to shape organisations, industries and society through strategic communications.

In keeping with the PR Power List’s longstanding tradition, the jury is announced only after the evaluation process has been completed, ensuring an independent, merit-based and pressure-free selection process.

Speaking on this year’s selection process, Kwame Senou, Executive Director of The Holding Opinion & Public (THOP) and Jury President of the 2026 PR Power List, said:

“The jury was not looking for visibility. Visibility is now the cheapest thing in our industry. We were looking for consequence. For the practitioner whose work changed a decision before it was taken, who protected an institution when it was unpopular, and who shifted a national conversation without needing their name on it.”

Senou, who also serves as Regional Advisor at Edelman and is a member of the PRCA Global Advisory Board, added, “That is the difference between publicity and public relations. Publicity is something you do to a public. Public relations is something you build with one. Five editions in, this list knows the difference.”

“Five years ago, we set out to create a credible platform that recognises excellence in public relations and strategic communications,” said Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner of GLG Communications and Creator of the PR Power List.

“Today, the PR Power List has become more than an annual list; it has become a record of the people shaping our profession and raising the standard of strategic communications in Nigeria. We are proud to celebrate this year’s honourees and grateful to everyone who has contributed to building the PR Power List into what it is today.” commenting on the milestone fifth edition,

Since its launch in 2022, the PR Power List has become one of the world’s leading annual recognitions within the communications industry, documenting the evolution of the profession while celebrating the practitioners driving its future.

The 2026 PR Power List was unveiled today, 16 July, to commemorate World PR Day, with this year’s honourees to be celebrated at the PR Power List Soirée & Awards on 17 July 2026 in Lagos.