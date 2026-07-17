Coronation merchant bank named Nigeria’s best investment bank for DCM at euromoney awards

Coronation Merchant Bank has been named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for Debt Capital Markets (DCM) at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, at The Peninsula London Hotel, reinforcing its position as a leading investment bank in Nigeria’s Debt Capital Market.

The award recognizes the Bank’s work over the past year structuring and executing debt transactions for governments, corporates, and financial institutions, helping issuers raise capital on sustainable terms while deepening Nigeria’s bond and commercial paper market.

In the review period, the Bank participated in 33 transactions where over ₦1.60 trillion was raised.

The transactions include Lagos State Government N230 billion bond issuance, Presco Plc N82.9 billion Bond issuance, CRS Funding SPV Limited N35 billion Bond issuance, Craneburg EKSG Motorway Company Plc N32.5 billion Bond issuance backed by Infracredit Guarantee, Access Bank Plc N400 billion Commercial paper issuance, Dangote Cement Plc N269.7 billion Commercial Paper issuance, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc N237.9 billion Commercial paper issuance, Coleman Technical Industries Limited N50 billion Commercial paper issuance, Fidson Healthcare Plc N19.6 billion Commercial paper issuance amongst others.

Commenting on the recognition, Demola Adekoya, Divisional Head, Corporate and Investment Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank, said: “We are grateful for the confidence our clients place in us — this award belongs as much to them as it does to our team. Nigeria’s debt markets are getting deeper and more sophisticated, and our job is to keep connecting issuers with capital at the right price, in the right structure, at the right time.”

Receiving the award, Taiwo Olatunji, Group Head, Investment Banking, Coronation Merchant Bank, added: “Execution is where reputations are made. We thank our clients, investors, regulators, and partners for their continued confidence, and we look forward to bringing more issuers to the market in the second half of the year.”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, established in 1992, are among the most closely watched benchmarks in global banking, recognizing institutions for performance, innovation and client impact across more than 100 markets.

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited provides investment banking, corporate banking, treasury, and advisory services to corporates, institutions, and governments across Nigeria. Building on this recognition, the Bank remains focused on widening access to capital and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s capital market.

About Coronation Merchant Bank Limited

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It is the first and only merchant bank in Nigeria with an international risk rating (B- from Fitch). It presently has two branches in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards including Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institution Awards.