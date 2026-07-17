Iron Capital named Nigeria’s best investment bank for financing solutions at the 2026 Euromoney Awards

Iron Capital, one of Africa’s leading investment banking and asset management firms, has been named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for Financing Solutions at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026. The announcement, made globally today, recognises Iron Capital’s masterful transaction architecture and its profound impact on the African financial landscape. Securing this highly coveted institutional […]

Iron Capital, one of Africa’s leading investment banking and asset management firms, has been named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for Financing Solutions at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

The announcement, made globally today, recognises Iron Capital’s masterful transaction architecture and its profound impact on the African financial landscape.

Securing this highly coveted institutional honour just seven years into its operational history, Iron Capital has successfully displaced legacy institutions by engineering a new global standard for capital mobilisation, advisory, and asset preservation.

“This recognition from Euromoney validates our core philosophy of intentionality, depth, and quiet authority,” stated Mr. Jubril Enakele, CEO at Iron Capital. “We do not measure our legacy simply by the passage of time, but by the transformative impact of the capital we structure. Over the past seven years, we have quietly and methodically built an institution capable of delivering complex, cross-border financial solutions that meet global standards while addressing the unique realities of the African market.”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are widely considered the definitive benchmark for the global banking industry, rewarding institutions that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and momentum in their respective markets. Iron Capital’s victory in the Investment Banking (Financing Solutions) category underscores the firm’s unparalleled capability in executing high-stakes, multi-billion-naira infrastructure bonds, capital market issuances, and innovative debt structuring.

Operating seamlessly across financial advisory, capital markets, and asset management, Iron Capital has successfully structured over ₦3.11 trillion in transformative capital across the continent. Furthermore, as the first Sub-Saharan African multi-family office licensed in Dubai, the firm continues to bridge the gap between regional wealth creation and global legacy preservation.