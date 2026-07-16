Aradel Holdings Plc celebrates dual honours at the 2026 NOG energy awards

Aradel Holdings Plc has received two of the highest honours at the 2026 NOG Energy Awards, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy companies.At the awards ceremony held during the closing gala dinner of the 25th NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition, the company received the Energy Excellence Award, while its Managing […]

Aradel Holdings Plc has received two of the highest honours at the 2026 NOG Energy Awards, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy companies.

At the awards ceremony held during the closing gala dinner of the 25th NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition, the company received the Energy Excellence Award, while its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Adegbite Falade, was honoured with the prestigious H.E. Dr. Alirio Parra Lifetime Achievement Award.

The NOG Energy Awards recognise outstanding achievements, innovation, and leadership across Nigeria’s energy industry, celebrating organisations and individuals whose contributions continue to shape the future of the sector.

Presented by the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Arowolo Verheijen, the Energy Excellence Award recognises organisations within Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain that have achieved significant project milestones, demonstrated commercial and technical excellence, and delivered meaningful contributions to the industry’s growth over the past year. Aradel received the award in recognition of its operational excellence, strategic investments, and sustained value creation across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the energy value chain.

In a further recognition of the company’s leadership, Aradel Holdings Plc’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Adegbite Falade, received the H.E. Dr Alirio Parra Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari, alongside the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan.

Named in honour of one of the co-founders of NOG week, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and lasting impact throughout their careers. It celebrates those whose contributions have advanced industry standards, inspired peers, and driven long-term progress and innovation within Nigeria’s energy sector.

Mr. Falade’s recognition reflects a distinguished career defined by visionary leadership, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s indigenous energy industry. Under his leadership, Aradel has strengthened its asset portfolio, expanded production capacity, pursued disciplined strategic investments, and consistently delivered sustainable value for shareholders while maintaining a strong focus on safety, innovation, and responsible operations.

Commenting on the recognition, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Adegbite Falade, said:

“I am deeply honoured to receive the H.E. Dr Alirio Parra Lifetime Achievement Award and sincerely thank the organisers of NOG Energy Week for this recognition. I am equally proud that Aradel has been recognised with the Energy Excellence Award, which reflects the dedication, discipline, and commitment of our entire team. These awards inspire us to continue to deliver excellence, innovate bolder, and create sustainable value for our stakeholders, whilst also contributing meaningfully to the continued growth of Nigeria’s energy industry.”

The dual honours come at a time when Aradel Holdings Plc has once again shown its ability to deliver a strong corporate performance. In its recently released 2025 audited financial results, the company’s profit after tax witnessed a 192% increase over the previous year. The company’s strong financial performance has been underpinned by increased production, stronger crude oil sales, operational efficiency, and the successful execution of strategic growth initiatives, including the completion of an additional equity interest of 40% in ND Western Ltd.

Building on this momentum, Aradel’s first-quarter 2026 results demonstrated continued growth, with profit after tax demonstrating a 252% year-on-year increase, while profit before tax also recorded triple-digit growth. These results further reflect the resilience of the company’s integrated business model and its ability to deliver consistent value despite a dynamic operating environment.

Together, these achievements underscore the strength of Aradel’s long-term strategy and the disciplined execution that continues to drive its growth. As the company expands its footprint across Nigeria’s energy value chain, the recognition received at the 2026 NOG Energy Awards affirms both the quality of its leadership and its sustained commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and creating lasting value for stakeholders and the Nigerian economy.