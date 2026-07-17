Two women are leading Nigeria’s first insure-fintech — meet the team behind Skydd

For decades, protection has been treated as something Nigerians buy only when they are forced to—an insurance policy for the unexpected, disconnected from the rest of their financial lives.Skydd believes that model is broken.Today, the company announced the leadership team that will drive its next phase of growth as Nigeria’s first insure-fintech (protection-tech) company, with […]

For decades, protection has been treated as something Nigerians buy only when they are forced to—an insurance policy for the unexpected, disconnected from the rest of their financial lives.

Skydd believes that model is broken.

Today, the company announced the leadership team that will drive its next phase of growth as Nigeria’s first insure-fintech (protection-tech) company, with a mission to make protection the foundation of every financial journey.

Rather than treating protection as a standalone product, Skydd is building a platform where it sits naturally alongside savings, payments, wallets and other everyday financial services—helping people pursue their goals with greater confidence.

Leading this transformation are Chituru Nsirim and Anu Oyeleye, two executives whose experience spans banking, insurance, fintech, product and technology.

Chituru Nsirim is a Founding Executive at Skydd, overseeing Business Development and Operations. With more than a decade of experience across banking and insurance, she has helped shape Skydd from its earliest days, building the partnerships, commercial strategy and operational foundations behind the company’s growth.

Anu Oyeleye oversees Product and Marketing at Skydd. With more than a decade of experience in fintech—including founding her own company and leading product teams at some of Nigeria’s fastest-growing technology companies—she now leads Skydd’s product strategy as the company expands into its next chapter.

Together, they represent a leadership team combining deep industry expertise with product innovation to redefine how protection is experienced in Nigeria.

Already serving more than 20,000 active customers, Skydd is one of Nigeria’s emerging technology companies operating with positive EBITDA and positive cash flows.

The company is now entering its most ambitious phase yet. Beyond its own consumer platform, Skydd is opening its protection infrastructure to businesses, enabling banks, fintechs, employers, merchants and developers to embed protection directly into their own products and customer journeys.

Its expanding ecosystem will combine protection, savings, digital wallets and payment cards within a single platform while giving partners the tools to offer protection as seamlessly as they offer payments or savings.

While its journey begins in Nigeria, Skydd’s ambition is to build the infrastructure that powers protection across Africa.

About Skydd

Skydd is Nigeria’s first insure-fintech (protection-tech) company, building the infrastructure that enables individuals and businesses to embed protection into everyday financial experiences. By combining protection, savings, payments and embedded financial infrastructure within a single ecosystem, Skydd is creating a future where protection is no longer a separate purchase, but a natural part of everyday life.

Contact Information:

Email – info@skydd.ng

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