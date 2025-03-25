The Organised Labour leaders have issued a strong warning to the Federal Government, demanding an immediate reversal of the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

The unions cautioned that failure to rescind the decision within a reasonable timeframe could lead to widespread industrial action, which may severely impact economic activities nationwide.

In a joint statement signed by the Rivers State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwor; State Chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ikechukwu Onyefuru; and Chairperson of the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Chuku Emecheta, the labour unions strongly condemned the declaration of emergency rule.

They described the move as unjustified, unconstitutional, and a threat to democracy.

The unions argued that the suspension of elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly was not only premature but also politically motivated. According to them, these officials were freely elected by the people, and their removal outside constitutional provisions undermines the democratic process.

Economic and Legal Concerns

Labour leaders raised concerns over the legality of the federal government’s action, stating that it sets a dangerous precedent that could destabilise other states in the future. They warned that the move could lead to an erosion of democratic governance and discourage citizen participation in elections.

Additionally, the unions emphasised the economic repercussions of the state of emergency, citing its impact on local government workers, many of whom have not received their salaries since the crisis began.

The labour unions also noted that the emergency rule has created uncertainty for businesses and investors, discouraging economic activities in Rivers State. This, they said, is detrimental to the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and could lead to long-term economic stagnation.

Call for Reversal and Dialogue

While acknowledging the importance of maintaining law and order, the Organised Labour stressed that it must be done within the framework of the Nigerian Constitution. They urged the Federal Government to reconsider its decision, reinstate the suspended officials, and prioritise the welfare of Rivers State workers.

The statement specifically called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the judiciary to intervene swiftly and ensure that democratic institutions are not undermined.

Threat of Industrial Action

The unions warned that they would mobilise workers for nationwide industrial action if their demands were not met. They also called on all workers in Rivers State to remain calm but vigilant, assuring them that they would take decisive steps to protect their rights.

Should the Federal Government fail to act within a reasonable timeframe, the labour leaders say they will be left with no choice but to embark on a series of actions that will have far-reaching consequences on national economic activities.

President Bola Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast last week, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following months of escalating political unrest and violence.

The declaration comes as a response to the deteriorating security situation in the state, which has seen a surge in clashes between rival political factions, leading to loss of lives and property.

As part of the emergency measures, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have been suspended for an initial period of six months.

To oversee the state during this period, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as the military administrator.