The Federal Government has selected Abuja as the host city for the Nigeria International Air Show, scheduled to hold in December 2025.

The capital city was chosen over Lagos and Uyo after internal assessments by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, based on its strategic location and ease of accessibility.

Following the selection, the Ministry announced it would collaborate with the Ministry of Interior to ensure the successful delivery of the international event, as disclosed in a statement signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and released on Thursday.

According to the statement, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, confirmed the selection and emphasized the need for inter-ministerial collaboration.

“The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has identified the Ministry of Interior as a key stakeholder in the forthcoming Nigeria International Air Show scheduled to hold in December 2025

“Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni, stated this today, 17th July, 2025, during a courtesy visit to the office of the Minister of Interior in Abuja.

“Dr. Kana stated that following internal deliberations, it was resolved that hosting a successful International Air Show would require collaboration with the Ministry of Interior,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Dr. Kana also revealed that after considering Lagos, Abuja, and Uyo International Airports as potential venues, Abuja was selected for its strategic location and accessibility.”

The air show is expected to attract global aviation stakeholders, investors, marketers, and exhibitors and will serve as a platform to showcase Nigeria’s aviation capabilities to the international community.

The Ministry of Interior was identified as a critical stakeholder given the key roles played by its agencies in visa facilitation, border control, public security, and traffic management.

Agencies expected to be involved include the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

During the visit to the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Kana highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to ensure the safe and seamless entry of participants. He also highlighted the expected involvement of the Nigerian Air Force and air traffic controllers in planning and operational logistics for the event.

Receiving the Aviation Ministry’s delegation, Dr. Magdalena Ajani, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, pledged full support and confirmed that the online visa system would be optimized for easier access. She stressed the importance of clearly defining the roles of all involved agencies.

Also speaking during the meeting, Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, noted the need for early estimates of expected attendees to help streamline the visa application process and reduce the burden of processing individual requests.

Air Vice Marshal Tajudeen Oladele Yusuf, representing the Nigerian Air Force, disclosed that a technical subcommittee was already in place to support planning, while Engr. Godwin Balang, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), confirmed the Authority’s readiness to provide regulatory support and approvals.

The December air show is expected to enhance Nigeria’s visibility in the global aviation space and open up new avenues for foreign investment and sector growth.