The Democratic Republic of Congo has reopened Bunia Airport in Ituri province, a key transport hub at the centre of an ongoing Ebola outbreak, easing earlier restrictions that had disrupted passenger movement and supply chains in the region.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reopened Bunia Airport in Ituri province, a key transport hub at the centre of an ongoing Ebola outbreak, easing earlier restrictions that had disrupted passenger movement and supply chains in the region.

The decision, announced by the country’s transport ministry late Monday, comes weeks after authorities suspended passenger flights into Bunia following the confirmation of Ebola cases in the province.

While humanitarian and medical flights had been allowed under strict clearance, commercial passenger operations were halted as part of containment efforts.

Latest government data shows 321 confirmed cases and 48 deaths, with infections recorded across 15 of 36 health zones in Ituri. Cases have also been reported in neighbouring North Kivu, South Kivu, and across the border in Uganda, raising concerns about cross-border transmission.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who recently visited the region, described the response as showing “encouraging signs,” including a small number of recoveries. However, he warned that significant gaps remain in testing capacity, treatment coverage, and community trust, which are slowing containment efforts.

What they are saying

Officials said the reopening is being implemented under a “gradual and safe” framework, with health screening protocols now mandatory for all travellers.

According to the ministry, passengers will undergo temperature checks before boarding and upon arrival, while hand hygiene measures will be enforced at departure points. Individuals showing fever symptoms will be denied boarding.

The move is expected to restore critical connectivity for Ituri province, where residents and aid agencies had raised concerns that the flight suspension worsened access to medical supplies, personnel movement, and emergency response logistics.

What you should know

The Ebola outbreak, classified as the Bundibugyo strain, was declared on May 15 by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and later designated a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Health officials said the outbreak initially went undetected for weeks, allowing wider transmission before formal confirmation.

Latest government data shows 321 confirmed cases and 48 deaths, with infections recorded across 15 of 36 health zones in Ituri. Cases have also been reported in neighbouring North Kivu, South Kivu, and across the border in Uganda, raising concerns about cross-border transmission.

Naira metrics had reported that Uganda closed its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo as authorities intensified efforts to contain the spread of Ebola.