The Chairman of EIB Group and Briech UAS, Bright Echefu, has advised that the use of jamming systems by security operatives can help address challenges posed by insurgents in Nigeria.

Echefu, a security expert, made this statement on Wednesday during a media tour of EIB Group subsidiaries attended by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics previously reported on April 3, 2025, that the Nigerian Military, in collaboration with Briech UAS, unveiled the first and largest indigenous attack drones and bombs in Nigeria and Africa.

The event, which marked the unveiling of these attack drones and bombs, took place at the Briech UAS headquarters in Abuja and was graced by Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

More Security Policies Needed

Speaking to the press at the Briech UAS headquarters, Echefu stated that with the right support and increased investment, indigenous companies have the capacity to provide the necessary logistics support to the military in the fight against insecurity.

While acknowledging government support for indigenous security firms, he called for more policies to foster Nigerian companies’ growth, especially those in the defence and security sector.”

“I can tell you that I am not the only one supporting the various sectors through local activities and local productions. There is a lot going on. People are even producing tractors in Nigeria now.

“Nigeria currently has the capacity to end this emergency, with the number of local companies investing heavily.

“The Nigerian military strongly supports local manufacturers through research collaboration and support,” Echefu added.

He stressed that the use of commercial drones by insurgent groups presents significant challenges for security forces in Nigeria.

Echefu stressed that tools like “jamming systems” would also improve force protection and reduce troop casualties by minimising reliance on manned reconnaissance missions.

“The use of commercial drones by insurgent groups presents significant challenges for security forces.

“ To address this, the security apparatus is leveraging technologies like drone detection and jamming systems, improved intelligence gathering, and counter-drone systems,’’ Echefu stated.

Echefu added that technological systems will generate insights from the collected data, allowing for better decision-making and improved resource allocation.

“This system will provide at-a-glance dashboards showing the status and location of monitored items, including parameters like satellite imagery and intelligence gathering capabilities to support security agencies,’’ he said.

He highlighted the need for more security-targeted policies, describing these locally manufactured technological advancements as a positive development for the nation.

What to Know

Nairametrics previously reported that Gen. Musa highlighted these locally made drones as a game-changer in an era of complex and asymmetric security threats, emphasizing the significance of producing local military solutions—especially amid global politics and procurement challenges.

“These force multipliers will play a vital role in enhancing the operational effectiveness of our military, particularly in a world where global politics surrounding the procurement of advanced military hardware have become more intricate.

“Countries that do not produce such solutions face bureaucratic bottlenecks and diplomatic hurdles when acquiring these critical platforms. We are facing such challenges directly.

“If you don’t produce what you need, you will be at the mercy of others, even when you have the financial resources to acquire them,” he said.

He further stated that the drones will help Nigeria respond swiftly to security challenges and reduce dependence on foreign equipment.

The growing use of drones by insurgent groups further highlights the need for stronger local defense capabilities.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu proposed an allocation of N4.91 trillion for defence and security in the 2025 fiscal year, making it the largest single expenditure in the budget.

This proposal was part of his “Budget of Restoration,” unveiled on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, during a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

In his address, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of security as the foundation for national progress.