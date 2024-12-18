President Bola Tinubu has proposed an allocation of N4.91 trillion for defence and security in the 2025 fiscal year, making it the largest single expenditure in the fiscal plan.

This proposal is part of his Budget of Restoration, unveiled on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, during a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

In his address, President Tinubu highlighted the importance of security as the foundation for national progress

“Security is the foundation of all progress. We have significantly increased funding for the military, paramilitary, and police forces to secure the nation, protect our borders, and consolidate government control over every inch of our national territory,” he stated.

The total budget for the fiscal year stands at N47.9 trillion, the largest in Nigeria’s history, reflecting the administration’s commitment to addressing the country’s pressing challenges, particularly in security and socio-economic development.

Focus on national security

The N4.91 trillion allocation aims to strengthen the operational capacity of Nigeria’s security agencies, including the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Police Force, and paramilitary organizations.

These funds will be directed towards acquiring modern tools and technology, improving personnel welfare, and addressing security threats such as insurgency, banditry, and terrorism.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering security forces, emphasizing,

“The officers, men, and women of our Armed Forces and the Nigerian Police Force are the shields and protectors of our nation. Our administration will continue to empower them to defeat insurgency, banditry, and all threats to our sovereignty. Our people should never live in fear—whether on their farmlands, highways, or cities,” he said.

Revitalizing agriculture through enhanced security

The proposed budget allocation to defence and security is closely tied to the administration’s broader goal of revitalizing agriculture and ensuring food security.

President Tinubu acknowledged the crippling effect of insecurity on agricultural production and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting farmers to reignite productivity.

“Increasing agricultural production is central to our food security agenda, but insecurity has crippled this vital sector. We are supporting our farmers with funding and inputs to reignite productivity. Food security is non-negotiable. In this regard, we are taking bold steps to ensure that every Nigerian can feed conveniently, and none of our citizens will have to go to bed hungry,” the President said.

By addressing insecurity in rural and farming communities, the government aims to create a conducive environment for agricultural activities, which is expected to reduce reliance on food imports, stabilize food prices, and boost local production.

More insights

The 2025 budget prioritizes security as a cornerstone for economic growth and stability, with the defence and security allocation standing out as a bold step to restore peace across the nation.

In addition to security, the budget allocates significant funding to other critical sectors, including infrastructure (N4.06 trillion), education (N3.52 trillion), and health (N2.48 trillion).

The proposed Budget of Restoration reflects President Tinubu’s vision to secure the nation, rebuild its economy, and create a prosperous future for all Nigerians.