Meet the producers behind Afrobeats’ biggest YouTube hits in 2026

Afrobeats has evolved from a regional sound into one of the world's most influential music genres, generating billions of streams, selling...

Afrobeats has evolved from a regional sound into one of the world’s most influential music genres, generating billions of streams, selling out arenas across continents and reshaping the global music business.

Today, the genre is estimated to contribute about $2 billion annually to the global music economy, while Nigeria’s music industry, the engine room of Afrobeats is officially valued at N901 billion (over $600 million).

While artists often command the spotlight, the producers working behind the scenes have been equally instrumental in creating the sound that has propelled Nigerian and African music onto the world stage.

From chart-topping anthems and viral dance records to soulful ballads and genre-defying collaborations, these producers have blended Afrobeats with amapiano, highlife, Fuji, R&B, hip-hop and electronic music to create records that resonate with audiences across the globe.

As YouTube has become one of music’s most powerful discovery platforms, Afrobeats videos have amassed hundreds of millions and in several cases, billions of views, reflecting the genre’s extraordinary international appeal. Behind each blockbuster release is a producer responsible for translating an artist’s vision into a global hit, often shaping musical trends that influence the wider industry.

This list highlights the creative minds behind some of Afrobeats’ most-streamed songs on YouTube. Their work extends far beyond making beats; they have helped define the modern sound of African music and transformed Afrobeats into one of the fastest-growing and most commercially successful genres in the global entertainment industry.

Producers : Tudor Monroe and AoD

My Healer-Seyi Vibe feat Omah Lay

Streams-9. 7M

One of the standout records on the list of the highest-streamed Nigerian songs on YouTube is “My Healer,” the collaboration between Seyi Vibez and Omah Lay. Behind the emotionally charged Afrobeats anthem are producers Tudor Monroe and AoD, two creatives whose work spans Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Tudor Monroe

London-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Tudor Monroe has quietly become one of the rising names behind Afrobeats’ global sound. Originally from Brașov, Romania, Monroe began his musical journey playing classical guitar at age 12 before expanding to piano and bass. He later studied Music Production and Sound Engineering at Point Blank Music School in London, where he transitioned from musician to full-time producer.

His breakthrough came with “Ezz Al Arab,” the hit collaboration with Egyptian rapper Wegz, which became one of the signature songs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and earned international recognition, including a Times Square billboard feature.

Monroe has since built an international catalogue, producing records for artists including Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, Odeal, TAYC, Naza, JayO, BackRoad Gee and Jvck James. His work with Odeal including “Kainji Dam,” “PDF,” and “Be Free” received editorial support from Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday UK, New Jams and Afro Bashment, helping cement his reputation within the UK’s Afrobeats and R&B scene.

AoD

Working alongside Monroe on “My Healer” is AoD, the production moniker of Alastair O’Donnell, a UK-born guitarist, songwriter and producer signed to Sony Music Publishing UK.

Known for blending Afrobeats, UK rap and contemporary R&B with rich live guitar arrangements, AoD has become one of the industry’s most sought-after collaborators. His credits span some of the biggest names in African and British music, including Ayra Starr, J Hus, Stormzy, Cleo Sol and Pa Salieu. Among his notable production and songwriting credits are “Come Alive” by Olamide, co-produced with P.Priime, “Love Made Me Do It” by JAE5, and “Bringing It Back” by AJ Tracey. Beyond producing, AoD is also an accomplished lyricist, composer and instrumentalist.

Producer-SARZ

Back Outside – BNXN & Sarz

Stream-10M

One of the biggest Nigerian songs on YouTube in 2026, “Back Outside” by BNXN, owes much of its sonic identity to legendary producer Sarz. Released through EMPIRE as part of the collaborative EP The Game Needs Us, the Afro-fusion record blends contemporary Afrobeats with a sample of Amadou & Mariam’s 1990 Malian classic “Ko Neye Mounka Allah La,” showcasing Sarz’s ability to fuse African musical heritage with modern production.

For nearly two decades, Sarz has been one of the architects of Afrobeats’ evolution from a local Nigerian genre into a global commercial force. Born Osabuohien Osaretin in Benin City, Edo State, Sarz began his professional career in 2007 after producing Lord of Ajasa’s See Drama.

Over the years, Sarz has worked with virtually every generation of Afrobeats stars, producing records for Wizkid, Burna Boy, Lojay, Niniola, Wande Coal, Banky W, Reminisce, Skales and Naeto C, among many others.

His influence extends beyond Nigeria. Sarz played a pivotal role in Afrobeats’ global crossover, contributing to landmark international collaborations, including Drake’s global smash “One Dance” and Wizkid and Skepta’s hit collaboration “Energy (Stay Far Away).”

Among his biggest career successes is “Monalisa,” his collaboration with Lojay, which became a global hit and later earned a Silver certification in the UK from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) following the release of its remix featuring Chris Brown.

His contributions have also been recognised with several industry honours, including Music Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies and the 2021 Afro X Digital Awards, alongside multiple nominations at the Headies, AFRIMA and the Soundcity MVP Awards.

Teemode Beatz

Song- Colorado – Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr & Young Jonn

Stream-10M

Lagos-based producer Teemode Beatz is emerging as one of the new generation of hitmakers driving Afrobeats’ global rise. Known professionally as TeeMode On D Beat, the award-winning producer has built a reputation for crafting melodic Afrobeat and Afro-fusion records that seamlessly blend commercial appeal with rich instrumentation.

His growing catalogue includes production credits on “Colorado,” the collaboration between Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr and Young Jonn, as well as Ayra Starr’s “All the Love,” Young Jonn’s “Bahamas,” and Johnny Drille’s “Home.”

Working across Afrobeats, R&B and Afro-fusion, Teemode has become a frequent collaborator for some of Nigeria’s biggest recording artists, reflecting his versatility as both a producer and sonic architect.

Magicsticks

Songs

Forgiveness-Asake(11M streams)

“Gratitude” by Asake(13M streams)

Jogodo – Wizkid featuring Asake(13M streams)

Worship – Asake(15M streams )

Turbulence – Wizkid featuring Asake(16M streams)

Few producers have shaped the sound of modern Afrobeats as profoundly as Magicsticks. Born Kareem Olasunkanmi Temitayo, the Lagos-born producer, sound engineer and DJ has emerged as one of the defining creative forces behind the genre’s global expansion in the 2020s.

Magicsticks first broke into the mainstream in 2020 with DJ Neptune’s chart-topping hit “Nobody,” featuring Mr Eazi and Joeboy, a record that became one of Nigeria’s biggest songs of the year. However, his breakthrough moment came two years later when he produced, mixed and mastered every track on Asake’s debut album, Mr. Money With the Vibe. The project debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard 200, topped album charts in more than 30 countries and became one of the most commercially successful Afrobeats albums ever released.

The producer went on to replicate that success on Asake’s sophomore album, Work of Art, producing some of the biggest records of 2023, including “Amapiano” and “Remember.” His signature producer tag, “Tune into the King of Sounds and Blues,” has since become synonymous with chart-topping Afrobeats, amapiano and Fuji-inspired productions.

Beyond his work with Asake, Magicsticks has collaborated with artists including Olamide, Young Jonn, Niniola, Kizz Daniel, Mr Eazi and Lil Kesh. At one point, according to Nigeria’s TurnTable Charts, he was responsible for producing more than 16% of all music consumed in the country, spending nearly 60 weeks atop the publication’s Producer Chart.

SB ThaProducer

Song: Paparazzi – Shoday featuring FOLA

Streams-10M

Behind one of the year’s biggest street-pop records is SB ThaProducer, the Lagos-based producer and sound engineer. Born Oluwole Daramola Ebenezer, SB ThaProducer is recognised by his signature producer tag, “BOSS_,” and has become a key creative partner to a new generation of Nigerian artists.

His breakthrough came with FOLA’s hit single “Alone,” which he co-produced before returning for the remix featuring BNXN. He also produced “Who Does That?” by FOLA featuring Bella Shmurda.

SB’s growing catalogue includes production credits on Bella Shmurda’s “World,” Ice Prince’s “Hustle” featuring Seyi Vibez and Ceeza Milli, Lil Kesh’s “Ayawa” featuring Chike, MohBad’s “Sorry,” Lil Kesh’s “Vanilla Bottega,” and FOLA’s “Alone” featuring BhadBoi OML.

His commercial impact has also been reflected on Nigeria’s Official Producer Top 100 Chart, where he spent 19 consecutive weeks, climbing from his debut at No. 80 to reach No. 1. Meanwhile, “Alone” peaked at No. 7 on the Official Nigeria Top 100 and remained on the chart for eight week.

DJ Snake

Song: Worship – Asake

Streams-15M

French-Algerian producer and DJ DJ Snake brought his global electronic music pedigree to Afrobeats as a co-producer of Asake’s “Worship,” collaborating with Nigerian hitmaker Magicsticks on one of the standout tracks from Asake’s catalogue.

Born William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, DJ Snake rose to international prominence after signing with Diplo’s Mad Decent label in 2012. He broke into the mainstream with the 2013 smash hit “Turn Down for What” featuring Lil Jon, before cementing his status as one of dance music’s biggest producers through global hits including “Lean On” with Major Lazer and MØ, “Let Me Love You” featuring Justin Bieber, “Taki Taki” with Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna, and “Loco Contigo” alongside J Balvin and Tyga.

His debut album, Encore (2016), and sophomore project, Carte Blanche (2019), showcased collaborations with some of the world’s biggest pop and hip-hop stars, while his live performances including becoming the first artist to perform atop Paris’ iconic Arc de Triomphe have cemented his reputation as one of electronic music’s leading figures.