Lagos signs MoU for underwater pipeline to bring potable water to Lekki

The Lagos State Government is planning to install a water transmission pipeline beneath the Lagos Lagoon into the Lekki Concession Area

The Lagos State Government is planning to install a water transmission pipeline beneath the Lagos Lagoon into the Lekki Concession Area as part of efforts to improve potable water supply in the fast-growing corridor.

The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Lagos State Government, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), and Naston Engineering Nigeria Limited.

The planned pipeline forms part of a broader water infrastructure programme that will also cover downstream water distribution, metering, and last-mile connections to households and businesses.

What they are saying

According to Wahab, the one-year MoU, which took immediate effect upon signing, provides a collaborative framework for defining and scoping two strategic projects within Lagos’ water supply system.

“Today, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Harbour Engineering Company and Naston Engineering Nigeria Limited to commence the scoping and definition of key components of the State’s water infrastructure development programme.,” the statement read in part.

“The first project lot focuses on the installation of a water transmission pipeline beneath the Lagos Lagoon into the Lekki Concession Area.”

The second project will define downstream water distribution activities within the concession area, including the installation of metering systems and last-mile connections to households and businesses.

More insights

According to the commissioner, both engagements are expected to culminate in the preparation of a concession agreement between the Lagos State Government and the consortium for the implementation of the projects.

Wahab said the one-year engagement is expected to produce a comprehensive technical report and implementation framework to guide project execution.

He noted that the overall objective is to improve potable water supply and enhance service delivery for residents, particularly within the Lekki Concession Area.

China Harbour Engineering Company was represented at the signing by its Executive Director, Luke Lin, alongside members of its executive team, while Naston Engineering Nigeria Limited was represented by its Executive Director, Remi Agbowu, Managing Director, Kole Funsho, and other board members.

Lagos State officials present at the signing included Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mahamood Adegbite; Managing Director of the Lagos Water Corporation, Mukhtaar Tijani; Executive Director, Operations, Lagos Water Corporation, Lanke Taiwo; and other directors.

Get up to speed

Nairametrics recently reported that the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources provided updates on several projects aimed at expanding access to potable water across the state.

The rehabilitation works at the Iju, Adiyan, and Akute water intakes are ongoing, with capacity utilisation projected to reach 60% by August 2026.

The ministry also said construction of the 70 million gallons per day Adiyan II Water Treatment Plant is about 85% complete and is expected to provide water to an additional three million residents, particularly in western Lagos.

It further disclosed that five mini and micro waterworks are being rehabilitated for completion by November 2026, while a public-private partnership is being piloted across seven mini and micro waterworks grouped into four lots.

The Lagos Water Corporation is also digitising its distribution network as part of efforts to reduce non-revenue water and improve water security, according to the ministry.

If completed as planned, the projects are expected to expand the state’s water production and distribution capacity, although their impact will depend on timely execution and improved last-mile connections.

What you should know

Lagos State earlier disclosed that about 1.5 million residents are actively served by the public water system, according to information provided by the Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics.

The ministry said current water network coverage stands at 44%, while approximately 1.5 million residents are connected to the public water system.

According to the ministry, the 44% coverage refers to residents with physical access to the water network, although not all are fully connected to household taps.

Wahab said areas currently served include Akilo, Parkview Estate, parts of Lekki Phase 1, and Abesan, among others.

Despite the reported coverage, many residents in areas such as Lekki and Ajah continue to rely on boreholes, water tankers, packaged water, and household purification systems due to persistent last-mile connection gaps and water quality challenges.

These challenges highlight the continued need for investment in water infrastructure and distribution networks to ensure reliable access to safe and potable water for residents across Lagos State.