INEC extends deadline for 2027 election candidate submission to July 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the deadline for political parties to submit the names and personal particulars of their candidates for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections to July 14.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the deadline for political parties to submit the names and personal particulars of their candidates for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections to July 14.

The commission made the announcement on Sunday in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna.

INEC said the decision followed a formal appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council on behalf of affected political parties.

What INEC is saying

INEC said that the deadline, which was originally set to expire on Saturday, July 11, has now been pushed by three days to midnight on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The commission framed the extension as a measure to ensure broader inclusivity in the electoral process while remaining within the provisions of the law.

“The deadline for submission in the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election being Saturday 11th July 2026 has been extended to midnight on Tuesday 14th July, 2026,” the statement read.

The commission urged parties to make use of the additional window without delay.

“The commission enjoins political parties to take advantage of this window of opportunity and ensure that all necessary details are uploaded before the expiration of the new deadline,” it added.

More insights

INEC said the extension reflects the Commission’s commitment to promoting inclusiveness in the electoral process while remaining within the bounds of the law.

“The extension underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity in its practices, while acting within the ambit of the law,” the statement said.

The extension was triggered by difficulties several political parties experienced in meeting the original deadline for uploading candidate details through INEC’s online nomination portal.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, which represents the interests of registered political parties before INEC, formally appealed to the commission to grant additional time, citing the challenges parties faced in completing the upload process within the stipulated window.

What you should know

INEC has been working to prepare for the 2027 general election, including releasing an election timetable, engaging political parties and other stakeholders, and outlining key electoral activities such as party primaries, candidate nominations, and voter registration.

Earlier this year, Nairametrics reported that INEC revised the timetable for the 2027 general election, with the presidential and National Assembly elections now scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2027.

The new timetable was announced in a statement issued by Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee.

The adjustment comes about two weeks after the electoral commission initially unveiled the timetable for the 2027 general election.