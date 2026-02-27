The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revised the timetable for the 2027 General Election, fixing the presidential and National Assembly polls for Saturday, January 16, 2027.

The update was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The revision comes around two weeks after the electoral umpire had earlier set dates for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

What INEC is saying

INEC said the revision follows the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which updated timelines for pre-election activities. The presidential and National Assembly elections, previously set for February 20, 2027, will now hold on January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections move from March 6 to February 6, 2027.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved and issued a Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election,” the statement read in part.

“Presidential and National Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, 16th January 2027.”

The Commission also outlined key milestones in the election calendar. Party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, will commence on April 23, 2026, and end on May 30, 2026.

Key dates and campaign timelines

Campaigns for presidential and National Assembly candidates will begin on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates will start on September 9, 2026.

In line with the law, all campaigns must end 24 hours before election day.

INEC stressed that political parties are expected to strictly adhere to the timelines, noting that the Commission will enforce compliance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

The Commission announced that the governorship election in Osun State has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 15, 2026.

It noted that while some activities relating to the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections have already been conducted, the remaining processes will now proceed in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

The Commission maintained that the revised dates are consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and reiterated its call on stakeholders to work collectively toward peaceful, credible and inclusive elections.

Get up to speed

Prior to the new timeline, INEC had indicated it might review the 2027 election dates after stakeholders raised concerns that the original schedule coincided with Ramadan.

The presidential and National Assembly elections were initially set for February 20, 2027, and governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections for March 6, 2027.

While defending the legal basis for the original dates, INEC acknowledged that holding elections during Ramadan could affect voter participation.

Critics also raised concerns about the physical demands on voters during fasting, prompting calls for an earlier schedule. Despite these criticisms, INEC maintained that its decisions were guided by the law.

What you should know

Earlier in February, INEC informed the National Assembly that it requires N873.78 billion to conduct the 2027 general elections, along with N171 billion to fund its operations in 2026.

The proposed N873.78 billion represents a significant increase from the N313.4 billion released for the 2023 elections.

The budget highlights the scale and financial demands of conducting nationwide elections under the revised timetable and the new legal framework.