The Federal Government has rescheduled the evacuation of the first batch of Nigerians seeking to return home from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country.

The Federal Government has rescheduled the evacuation of the first batch of Nigerians seeking to return home from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country.

The development was disclosed on Monday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, who attributed the postponement to logistical challenges.

According to the ministry, the first evacuation flight, which was initially scheduled to depart on Monday, will now leave Johannesburg on Wednesday after the completion of necessary operational arrangements and regulatory clearances.

What they are saying

The rescheduling comes as Nigerian authorities continue efforts to facilitate the voluntary return of citizens who have expressed concerns over their safety amid rising tensions and attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

Ebienfa stated that President Bola Tinubu had approved five evacuation flights to assist affected Nigerians wishing to return home. The flights are expected to be operated by Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest private airline.

“The proposed airlifting of the first batch of returnees from South Africa has been shifted to Wednesday due to unforeseen logistical considerations,” the statement noted.

The ministry also announced an extension of the screening exercise for Nigerians who have registered for evacuation. The screening process, originally expected to end earlier, will now continue until Wednesday to accommodate additional applicants.

According to Ebienfa, Nigerian officials in Pretoria have continued to process and verify the identities of citizens seeking evacuation to ensure an orderly return process.

“I received confirmation from our Mission in Pretoria that the screening exercise of Nigerian nationals who have indicated interest in being evacuated back home has been extended to Wednesday,” he said.

He explained that the first flight is expected to transport approximately 270 passengers from Johannesburg to Nigeria once all required permits and approvals have been secured.

He added that more than 500 Nigerians had so far been screened and cleared for possible evacuation.

What you should know

The federal government has maintained close engagement with Nigerian diplomatic missions in South Africa as it monitors developments and coordinates support for affected citizens.

Earlier reports by Nairametrics showed that the Federal Government had commenced plans to repatriate more than 1,000 Nigerians from South Africa amid growing concerns over rising anti-immigrant sentiments and renewed xenophobic tensions in the country.

The development was disclosed on Friday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, following the commencement of a screening exercise on Thursday for Nigerians willing to participate in the voluntary repatriation programme.

Also, the Nigerian community in South Africa had alleged that at least 105 Nigerians were killed in the country over a seven-year period amid recurring xenophobic violence targeting migrants.

The claim was contained in a joint statement issued by leaders of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) and the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA).

The statement was signed by Smart Nwobi and Frank Onyekwelu, who led the two organisations respectively.