The Independent National Electoral Commission has indicated it may review the timetable for the 2027 general elections following concerns that the scheduled dates could coincide with the Ramadan fasting period.

In a statement issued on February 14, 2026, the electoral body said it had taken note of representations from stakeholders who raised concerns about the timing of the polls, particularly their alignment with nationally recognised religious observances.

INEC had earlier fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

What the Commission is saying

The Commission explained that the timetable was developed in strict compliance with the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Electoral Act 2022, and its 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections.

According to INEC, its regulations made since 2019 provide that elections to the offices of President and Vice President, as well as the National Assembly, shall hold on the third Saturday of February in a general election year. Governorship and state assembly elections are to follow two weeks later.

“In faithful observance of these extant legal and regulatory provisions, the Commission fixed Saturday, 20th February 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and Saturday, 6th March 2027, for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections,” the statement read.

Despite defending the legal basis for the dates, INEC said it remains sensitive to concerns that may affect voter participation and the overall conduct of the elections.

“In view of these representations, the Commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements,” INEC said.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections,” it added.

Backstory

INEC had on Friday announced presidential and National Assembly elections for February 20, 2027, with governorship and state polls on March 6, following fixed regulations for the third Saturday in February.

However, many have criticized the Commission, calling it insensitive and arguing fasting could sap physical endurance needed for long queues, while some accused the Christian chairman of bias.

One of the strong voices against the timetable is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must urgently reconsider the February 20, 2027 date it has announced for the general elections.

“That date falls squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.

“Elections are not mere administrative rituals; they are national exercises that demand maximum participation, physical endurance, and collective focus.

“Fixing such a critical civic exercise in the middle of a major religious observance reflects poor judgment and a troubling lack of sensitivity to the nation’s socio-religious realities,” Atiku said in a post on his X handle.

What you should know

Earlier on Thursday, INEC had informed the National Assembly that it requires N873.78 billion to conduct the 2027 general elections.

The agency also demanded N171 billionto fund its operations in the 2026 fiscal year.

The N873.78bn proposed for the 2027 elections represents a significant increase from the N313.4 billion released by the Federal Government for the conduct of the 2023 general election.