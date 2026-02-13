The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027, for the conduct of Nigeria’s next presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commission announced the dates in a statement issued after a press conference held in Abuja on Friday.

The timetable also schedules governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections for Saturday, March 6, 2027, formally setting the timeline for the 2027 general election cycle and providing early clarity for political stakeholders.

What INEC is saying

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, disclosed the timetable and full election schedule during the press briefing in Abuja.

He said the early release of the dates is designed to give political parties, candidates, electoral officials, and other stakeholders sufficient time to prepare in line with constitutional provisions and the Electoral Act.

“The commission has worked meticulously to set the election timetable and sequence of activities to ensure a smooth electoral process in 2027. We remain committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections, even as we await the National Assembly’s approval of the amended Electoral Act,” he said.

This marks the continuation of INEC’s long-term approach to election planning, a framework initially established under former Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who had set general election dates for the next four decades.

The move was aimed at reducing voter uncertainty, giving political stakeholders ample time to prepare, and preventing logistical challenges that have historically disrupted electoral processes.

Backstory

Nigeria operates a four-year electoral cycle in which presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and state Assembly elections are conducted under the supervision of INEC.

The sequencing of national and subnational polls has been a consistent feature of the country’s democratic process, aimed at improving coordination and administrative efficiency.

The Electoral Act 2022 requires INEC to give advance notice of election dates to enable proper planning by political actors.

Previous general elections have followed a staggered format, separating federal-level elections from state-level contests.

Early publication of timetables has become a strategy to reduce uncertainty and enhance transparency in the pre-election period.

Over the years, logistical challenges, voter register updates, and legal disputes arising from party primaries have underscored the importance of timely and structured election planning.

More Insights

INEC said the newly announced timeline is expected to improve operational readiness ahead of the 2027 polls. The commission noted that preparations will span voter registration updates, recruitment and training of personnel, and deployment of election materials and technology.

The timeline allows for continuous voter registration and the collection of Permanent Voter Cards by eligible citizens.

It provides a framework for recruiting and training ad hoc staff across the federation.

The commission will undertake procurement, testing, and deployment of election materials and technological infrastructure.

Separating presidential and National Assembly elections from governorship and state Assembly polls enables better deployment of personnel and resources, as well as more efficient monitoring and result management.

According to the commission, the structured sequence is intended to strengthen logistics coordination and enhance the credibility of the electoral process.

What you should know

Political parties are expected to align their primary election calendars and candidate nomination processes with the newly announced timetable. INEC indicated that compliance with its forthcoming guidelines will be mandatory for all participating parties.

Parties must conduct primaries within the timeframes to be stipulated by the commission.

Nomination of candidates must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Campaign activities will be regulated according to timelines and spending limits to be published by INEC.

Citizens are encouraged to verify and update their voter registration details ahead of the polls.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swore in Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in October 2025.

The commission also called on voters and civil society organisations to actively engage in the electoral process to ensure broad participation and transparency in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.