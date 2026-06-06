Google has entered into a landmark cloud computing agreement with Elon Musk-led SpaceX, committing about $30 billion over the next three years to secure additional computing capacity for its rapidly growing artificial intelligence business.

According to regulatory filings released on Friday, Google will pay SpaceX approximately $920 million monthly from October 2026 through June 2029 in exchange for access to advanced computing infrastructure powered largely by Nvidia chips.

The deal is one of the largest AI-related infrastructure agreements announced this year and highlights the growing scramble among technology firms to secure the computing resources needed to power next-generation AI applications.

What they are saying

The agreement gives Google access to roughly 110,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), alongside memory chips, processors, and related hardware.

Industry estimates suggest the infrastructure could deliver more than 100 megawatts of computing power, enough to support the intense processing requirements of large AI models and enterprise AI applications.

Google said the arrangement is designed to address surging demand for its AI products, particularly Gemini Enterprise and its growing suite of AI agent services.

The deal comes at a time when demand for AI infrastructure is outpacing supply across the technology industry.

In its latest earnings report, Alphabet disclosed that Google Cloud’s backlog of contracted but unrecognized revenue had climbed above $460 billion, reflecting strong customer demand for cloud and AI services.

Under the agreement, Google retains the right to terminate the contract if SpaceX fails to provide access to the agreed Nvidia chips by September 30. The parties also maintain a mutual right to end the arrangement with 90 days’ notice.

What you should know

This is not the first major computing agreement signed by SpaceX. The company recently secured a similar multi-billion-dollar arrangement with AI startup Anthropic, reinforcing its ambitions to become a critical supplier of AI computing resources.

Interestingly, the relationship between Google and SpaceX reflects both partnership and competition. Google remains a significant shareholder in SpaceX, holding an estimated stake of about 5% following the merger with xAI. At the same time, both firms are competing aggressively in various segments of the AI ecosystem.

Beyond computing, the two companies have reportedly explored additional collaborations, including discussions around launching experimental orbital data centers as part of Google’s broader efforts to develop space-based AI infrastructure. In December

2025, Nairametrics reported that SpaceX had informed employees it was entering a regulatory quiet period, a significant milestone that indicates progress toward the company’s widely anticipated initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to take place in 2026.

Also as of May 2026, Musk owns about 5.1 billion shares in the rocket and artificial intelligence company, alongside roughly 350 million stock options priced at $8.39 each.

If the IPO achieves the widely anticipated $2 trillion valuation, Musk’s total fortune could climb to an estimated $1.1 trillion, cementing his position as the wealthiest individual globally, Bloomberg reported.