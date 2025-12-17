SpaceX has reportedly informed its employees that the company is entering a regulatory quiet period, a key step that signals progress toward a long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) expected in 2026.

The move brings the Elon Musk-led rocket and satellite company closer to what could become the largest IPO in global market history.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg, SpaceX circulated an internal email instructing employees to refrain from commenting on, discussing, or publicly promoting the company’s IPO plans.

A quiet period is a standard regulatory phase ahead of a public listing, during which companies are restricted from making public statements that could influence investor sentiment or inflate share prices.

Why this matters

The restrictions reportedly cover conversations around SpaceX’s growth, valuation, and future strategy, in line with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules governing pre-IPO communications.

The guidance applies to social media activity, interviews, conferences, and public appearances. A SpaceX spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company remains privately held and has historically avoided public market scrutiny despite its growing valuation and strategic importance.

Bloomberg previously reported that SpaceX is pursuing an IPO that could raise significantly more than $30 billion, potentially valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion.

If completed at that level, the offering would eclipse all previous public listings and set a new benchmark for capital raising in the technology and aerospace sectors.

In an internal memo confirming its intentions, SpaceX said it is preparing for a possible public offering in 2026, though it stressed that the timing and valuation remain uncertain.

The company added that it may ultimately decide not to proceed, depending on market conditions and regulatory considerations.

More insights

Proceeds from the proposed IPO are expected to support SpaceX’s ambitious expansion plans. These include funding a dramatically higher launch cadence for its next-generation Starship rocket, developing artificial intelligence-powered data centers in space, and advancing plans for a permanent human presence on the Moon.

The investments highlight SpaceX’s long-term strategy to scale beyond launch services into space-based infrastructure and connectivity.

What you should know

SpaceX’s IPO preparations come as global equity markets show renewed interest in large, high-growth technology listings, although investor caution remains around valuations, capital intensity, and long-term profitability. These factors are particularly relevant for SpaceX, given the scale of its investments in Starship development and its Starlink satellite internet business.

For now, SpaceX continues to generate revenue from commercial and government launch contracts, as well as its fast-growing Starlink division. If the IPO proceeds as planned in 2026, it could mark a watershed moment for public markets, offering investors exposure to one of the world’s most valuable and influential private technology companies.

Already, Elon Musk’s networth has begun to reflect the recent interests in the company’s IPO as his fortune shot up to $600 billion on Monday, Dec 15, 2025