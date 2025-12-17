The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has secured a Federal High Court order in Lagos to detain a commodity vessel and its 21 crew members over the seizure of 25.5 kilograms of cocaine at the Apapa seaport.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The order, granted by Justice Frida Nkemakonam Ogazi, authorised the detention of the vessel, MV San Antonio, its captain and crew for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigations and the filing of criminal charges.

What NDLEA is saying

The NDLEA said the cocaine consignment was uncovered on December 6, 2025, following intelligence-led operations that led operatives to the merchant vessel shortly after it arrived from Brazil.

The agency said the drugs were concealed within the ship’s hatch and were recovered after the vessel completed the discharge of its cargo.

According to the statement, all 21 crew members, comprising nationals of Russia, the Philippines, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, were taken into custody alongside the seized cocaine as investigations into the shipment continued.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos to detain a ship, its captain and 20 other crew members following the seizure of 25.5 kilograms of cocaine in the hatch of the commodity vessel from Brazil at the Apapa seaport in Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Operatives of the NDLEA acting on credible intelligence had on 6th December 2025 discovered the cocaine consignment aboard the merchant vessel MV San Anthonio from Brazil,” the statement read in part.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), said the operation reaffirmed the agency’s warning to international drug cartels and their local collaborators that Nigeria would not be used as a transit or destination point for illicit drugs.

He added that the interception demonstrated the agency’s strengthened operational capacity and its resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks targeting Nigeria and the wider West African sub-region.

Back-to-back cocaine seizures on South America–Nigeria route

The statement revealed that the latest interception followed a similar seizure in November 2025, when NDLEA officers uncovered about 20 kilograms of cocaine concealed beneath cargo aboard another Brazil-linked vessel, MV Nord Bosporus, at the Apapa seaport.

The back-to-back discoveries pointed to a recurring attempt by drug syndicates to exploit commercial shipping routes from South America into Nigeria.

Court filings showed that the NDLEA, on December 12, 2025, sought judicial authorisation through an ex parte application to detain the vessel and its crew in line with international maritime and legal protocols.

In granting the request, the Federal High Court ordered the detention of the ship and the 21 suspects for an initial 14-day period and adjourned the matter to December 29, 2025.

According to the NDLEA, those detained included the vessel’s master and other operational crew members who were onboard at the time the cocaine was discovered.

The agency said investigations were ongoing to establish individual culpability ahead of the filing of formal charges, adding that it would continue to work with local and international partners to strengthen port surveillance and enforce zero tolerance for illicit drug trafficking.

Backstory

On December 6, 2025, the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized 25.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard the Brazilian vessel MV San Antonio during an intelligence-led inspection at Lagos port.

The drugs, packed in 24 parcels across five bags, were discovered on a vessel that had previously stopped in Honduras and Guatemala.

The operation was carried out jointly with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), highlighting the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence efforts, according to Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, Customs Area Controller for Apapa Port.

Across ports in Nigeria, security agencies and port enforcement teams have continued to uncover shipments of illicit drugs concealed in containers and vessels, underscoring persistent trafficking attempts and the need for sustained vigilance.