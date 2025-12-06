The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized 25.5 kilograms of cocaine aboard the Brazilian vessel MV San Anthonio during an intelligence-led inspection at the Lagos port.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by CSC Isah Sulaiman, spokesperson of the Command.

Customs officers discovered 24 parcels of cocaine concealed in five bags on the vessel, which originated from Brazil and had made previous stops in Honduras and Guatemala.

Following the discovery, the ship was detained for further investigation.

Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, Customs Area Controller for Apapa Port, said the operation was executed jointly with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), underscoring the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence.

What the Customs is saying

Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, Customs Area Controller for Apapa Port, revealed that the seizure was carried out as part of a collaborative operation between the NCS and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He emphasized that the action aligns with the zero-compromise directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, aimed at preventing unlawful trade and safeguarding national security.

The seized cocaine was handed over to the Commander of the Apapa Strategic Command of NDLEA, who is expected to conduct a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

“What has happened today, is the outcome of profiling and intelligence led operations by the NCS and NDLEA. Our resolve to prevent unlawful trade is refreshed daily following the directives of the CGC. This seizure and detention of the ship should send strong message of warning that should resonate in the camp of perpetrators of unlawful trade within our port system,” Oshoba said.

“As we approach the Yuletide season, we will not sacrifice national security and economy on the altar of trade facilitation. All consignments exiting this port into our markets or warehouses must be duly examined with the contents ascertained to be what was declared,” he added.

What you should know

Across ports in Nigeria, security agencies and port enforcement teams have continued to uncover shipments of illicit drugs concealed in containers and vessels.

These operations involve the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and other security units working to disrupt narcotics trafficking through the country’s maritime corridors.

The Lagos ports have recorded several major discoveries in recent months. In October, the Apapa Port Customs Command intercepted illicit drugs worth about N1.1 billion during routine examinations at APM Terminals and the Kachicares Bonded Terminal. The items included codeine-based cough syrup and barkadin, according to Comptroller Babatunde Olomu.

In November, the Nigeria Customs Service, Port and Terminal Multiservices Ltd. (PTML) Command, announced the interception of a cocaine shipment valued at N29.4 billion, marking one of the most significant drug seizures in the agency’s history.

These cases illustrate the growing vigilance at Lagos ports, which remain key entry points targeted by international drug trafficking networks, and reinforce the ongoing efforts to enhance surveillance and cargo inspection nationwide.