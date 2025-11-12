The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port and Terminal Multiservices Ltd. (PTML) Command, has announced the interception of a cocaine shipment valued at N29.4 billion, marking one of the most significant drug seizures in the agency’s history.

Controller of the PTML Command, Comptroller Joe Anani, disclosed the development during a media briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday.

He revealed that the discovery was made following a report from the PTML terminal operator, who flagged suspicious packages during a routine disinfection exercise on October 7.

A routine check uncovers a major drug haul

According to Anani, the suspicious container—numbered GCNU1332851—was one of 39 empty containers brought in from Freetown, Sierra Leone, and intended for export loading. The container was not listed as an import consignment, which added to the mystery surrounding its contents.

“This incident is one of the most mysterious cocaine interceptions in the history of the Service,” Anani stated.

Upon receiving the alert, Customs officers conducted a joint examination alongside operatives from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), Police Anti-Bomb Squad, and other security agencies. The inspection revealed 50 packages, each containing 20 parcels of cocaine.

Laboratory tests confirmed the substance as cocaine, weighing a total of 1,000 kilogrammes—equivalent to one metric tonne—with a duty-paid value of N29.4 billion.

No arrests yet, but investigation underway

Anani noted that no arrests have been made so far, as the container lacked documentation linking it to any known consignee.

“The container had no identifiable owner at the time of discovery, which complicates the investigation,” he said.

He commended the PTML terminal operator for promptly reporting the anomaly and praised the synergy among security agencies that facilitated the successful seizure.

“This seizure highlights the high level of vigilance and collaboration among our officers, terminal operators, and sister security agencies,” Anani added. “The command remains committed to protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s ports and ensuring PTML stays a no-go area for prohibited imports and exports.”

Strengthening maritime security and inter-agency cooperation

The seizure, which will be formally handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation, underscores the growing cooperation between Customs and other enforcement bodies in tackling illicit trade.

On behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adeniyi, Anani reiterated the Service’s dedication to securing Nigeria’s maritime borders and upholding international standards in port operations.

The interception not only reinforces the importance of vigilance in port management but also sends a strong message to criminal networks attempting to exploit Nigeria’s trade infrastructure.

What you should know

Last month, the Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Command, intercepted two containers of imported vehicles used to conceal illicit drugs valued at over N5.3 billion.

According to Comptroller Frank Onyeka, the Customs Area Controller, the first container, HLXU8500072, which originated from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted on September 4 after intelligence analysis.

A joint examination uncovered 156 packets of Colorado Indica weighing 78 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms of Hashish Oil hidden inside four imported vehicles.