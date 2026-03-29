The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigeria’s Samson Adamu as its Acting Secretary-General, marking a historic milestone as the first Nigerian to occupy the role since the organisation’s establishment over 70 years ago.

The appointment was ratified on Sunday at CAF’s Congress in Cairo, following a nomination by the CAF Executive Committee, according to a statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Adamu replaces Veron Mosengo-Omba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who stepped down from the role to contest the presidential election of his country’s football federation (FECOFA).

What they are saying

According to a statement by Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday,

“He replaces DR Congo’s Veron Mosengo-Omba, who stepped down to contest the presidential election of his country’s football federation, (FECOFA).

“Prior to his appointment, Adamu served as CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events, where he played a pivotal role in the successful organisation of major continental competitions.

“His nomination was proposed by the CAF Executive Committee and ratified by the congress at its meeting held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Cairo,” Olajire said.

His elevation to the top administrative role underscores his growing influence within African football governance and comes at a critical time for CAF, as the organisation continues to implement reforms aimed at strengthening competitions, governance, and commercial growth across the continent.

Prior to his appointment, Adamu served as CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events, where he played a central role in the planning and execution of major continental competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and other flagship tournaments. His tenure in that role was widely credited with improving operational efficiency and enhancing the global visibility of CAF competitions.

Reports note that his experience in managing large-scale sporting events and coordinating multiple stakeholders across Africa positions him well to oversee the day-to-day administration of the organisation in an acting capacity.

What you should know

The Secretary-General’s role is one of the most influential positions within CAF, responsible for driving the execution of strategic initiatives, managing administrative functions, and supporting the President and Executive Committee in delivering on the body’s mandate.

Adamu’s appointment is also seen as a boost for Nigeria’s representation in continental football administration, reflecting the country’s longstanding influence in African football both on and off the pitch.

While his tenure is currently in an acting capacity, stakeholders say his performance in the role could shape decisions around a substantive appointment in the future.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts by CAF to reposition itself as a more commercially viable and globally competitive football body, with increased focus on governance reforms, tournament expansion, and revenue growth.