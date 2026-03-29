President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the donation of his entire salary since assuming office to support members of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, including wounded personnel and families of fallen soldiers.

The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday as he marked his 74th birthday, noting that the move is part of efforts to strengthen welfare support for military personnel.

He also directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a dedicated account for the initiative.

What the President is saying

Tinubu said the fund is aimed at recognising the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces and providing support for those injured in service and families of those who lost their lives.

“On this my 74th birthday, I celebrate the valiant men and women of our Armed Forces.

“Today, I have directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for a fund dedicated to those who serve, those wounded in the line of duty, and the families of those who have paid the ultimate price.

“As a personal commitment, all my salaries since assuming office will be paid into this account as seed funding, irrespective of existing insurance and welfare schemes for members of our armed forces. This fund will directly support those who have lost their limbs, and the widows, widowers, and children of those who laid down their lives in service to our dear country,” he said.

More insights

The President called on governors, members of the National Assembly, private sector players, and other stakeholders to support the fund.

“I call on our Governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector, my friends and all well-wishers to support this initiative. Details of the account will be made available in due course,” he said.

Tinubu emphasised that supporting military personnel and their families is a national responsibility.

“We must never forget those who stand in harm’s way for our peace, nor the sacrifices borne by their families. This is not charity. It is duty. And we will fulfil it,” he added.

What you should know

The announcement comes as the President marked his 74th birthday. In a personally signed message, Tinubu thanked Nigerians for their goodwill, prayers, and continued support, noting that such encouragement strengthens his administration’s resolve.

The Nigerian military and government have implemented several support measures for families of fallen personnel in recent years.

During the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, over N300 million was donated to support the welfare of military veterans, injured personnel and the families of fallen soldiers. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu contributed N200 million to the Nigerian Legion.

The National Assembly, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, donated N100 million during the ceremony, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, donated N20 million.

In addition to donations, the Nigerian Air Force introduced policies to provide financial support for families of fallen personnel. Under the directive approved by the Chief of the Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, families of personnel who die in active service can continue receiving the deceased officer’s salary for up to 12 months or until all benefits are fully processed.