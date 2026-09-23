Edible oil tanker drivers suspend planned strike after FG, DSS intervention

Nigeria’s edible oil tanker drivers have suspended their planned industrial action, a day before it was scheduled to commence, following interventions by the Federal Government and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Nigeria’s edible oil tanker drivers have suspended their planned industrial action, a day before it was scheduled to commence, following interventions by the Federal Government and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The President of the National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria (NUEOTDN), Comrade Ilias Aperun, announced the suspension in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, September 22, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The union had planned to begin the strike on September 23 over alleged interference in its operations, union jurisdiction and concerns about the safety of edible oil transportation, but said discussions to resolve the issues are ongoing.

FG, DSS intervention suspends strike

Aperun said the decision to suspend the industrial action followed interventions by the Federal Government and the DSS aimed at finding a lasting resolution to the issues affecting the union and stakeholders in the edible oil industry.

“The National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria (NUEOTDN) has suspended its planned industrial action scheduled to commence on Sept. 23.

“The President of NUEOTDN, Comrade Ilias Aperun, announced the suspension in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. Aperun said that the decision followed interventions by the Federal Government and the Department of State Services (DSS),” the NAN report read in part.

He said the interventions were focused on addressing concerns relating to the public health and safety of its members while protecting the interests of stakeholders in the edible oil industry.

Aperun said discussions and efforts toward resolving the issues remain ongoing.

He said the union suspended the action in the interest of peace, national economic stability and the protection of the edible oil supply chain. He directed all members and stakeholders to suspend any planned industrial action and maintain peace and normal operations pending further communication from the union.

The union president appreciated the Federal Government for its intervention and urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the ongoing process.

He added that further updates would be communicated to the public as developments arise.

Why edible oil drivers planned strike

NUEOTDN had threatened to commence industrial action from September 23 over alleged interference in its operations by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The union had alleged that the PTD branch encroached on its jurisdiction, harassed its members and disrupted its activities.

NUEOTDN also alleged that the Amalgamated Union of Wharf Truck Owners of Nigeria (AUTOWN) was operating in the sector through the Wharf 302 Products and Beverages Association.

The union said it had previously sought the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Ministry of Health, security agencies and regulatory authorities, but the issues remained unresolved.

The planned strike had raised concerns about possible disruptions to the transportation and distribution of edible oil, particularly if the dispute was not resolved before the September 23 deadline.

The suspension means the planned industrial action will not commence as scheduled while discussions with the government and other stakeholders continue.

Food-grade tankers remain key concern

NUEOTDN had also called for dedicated tankers for transporting edible oil, arguing that the use of tankers previously deployed for petroleum products raised food-safety concerns.

Earlier in May, the Lagos State Government banned petroleum tankers from being used in the edible oil distribution chain as part of measures to strengthen transportation safety, hygiene and compliance.

The restriction followed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency and stakeholders including the Marketers and Sellers of Edible Oil Association of Nigeria (MASEON), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Association of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers under ETD/NUEOTDN.

The agreement provides for the exclusive use of food-grade certified tankers for edible oil transportation, alongside improved hygiene, traceability and operational standards.

The dispute also comes amid broader concerns over the safety of edible oil products in Nigerian markets.

In December 2025, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) warned about the circulation of substandard and unregistered edible oils, including products without identifiable manufacturers or NAFDAC registration numbers.

NAFDAC said such products could pose public health risks, highlighting the importance of safety and regulatory compliance across the edible oil supply chain.