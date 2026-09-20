Nigeria’s edible oil tanker drivers threaten strike from Sept. 22

Nigeria’s edible oil tanker drivers have threatened to commence industrial action from September 22 over alleged interference in their operations by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG). The General Secretary of the National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria (NUEOTDN), Tajudeen Usman, […]

Nigeria’s edible oil tanker drivers have threatened to commence industrial action from September 22 over alleged interference in their operations by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The General Secretary of the National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria (NUEOTDN), Tajudeen Usman, disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The union said the planned strike could disrupt the transportation and distribution of edible oil if the dispute over union jurisdiction and alleged interference is not resolved before the deadline.

What they are saying

Usman, who spoke on behalf of NUEOTDN President, Ilias Aperun, alleged that the PTD branch of NUPENG had encroached on the union’s jurisdiction, harassed its members and disrupted its activities.

“The National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria (NUEOTDN) says it will commence industrial action on Sept. 22 over alleged interference in its operations,” the NAN report read in part.

Usman also alleged that the Amalgamated Union of Wharf Truck Owners of Nigeria (AUTOWN) was operating in the sector through the Wharf 302 Products and Beverages Association.

He said the union had sought intervention from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Ministry of Health, security agencies and regulatory authorities, but the matter remained unresolved.

“Our objective is to protect the legitimate interests of our members and ensure that the transportation of edible oil and food-grade products is carried out in an orderly, safe, hygienic and lawful environment,” he said.

NUEOTDN also called for dedicated tankers for edible oil, saying the use of tankers previously used for petroleum products raised food-safety concerns. It warned that failure to address its demands would trigger the strike from midnight on September 22.

NLC calls for government intervention

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State Council, has urged the Federal Government to intervene before the dispute escalates.

The NLC Lagos Vice Chairman, Olabisi Idowu, called for a meeting involving the Federal and Lagos State governments, security agencies and the affected unions.

Idowu urged authorities to clearly define union jurisdictions through the Register of Trade Unions to prevent further disputes.

He also appealed to NUPENG leadership to address the matter and prevent any crisis capable of disrupting peace in Lagos.

“We will not sit down and allow anybody to create any crisis, especially in Lagos,” he said.

The President of the Marketers and Sellers of Edible Oil Association of Nigeria, Labaran Sidi, also alleged interference with members’ activities at refineries and depots. The association’s Vice President, Victoria Oke, said edible oil tanker operators were distinct from NUPENG because they transported food products rather than petroleum products.

The concerns come as Lagos has already introduced stricter rules for the transportation of edible oil.

Get up to speed

Earlier in May, Lagos banned petroleum tankers from being used in the edible oil distribution chain as part of efforts to strengthen transportation safety, hygiene and compliance.

The restriction followed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency and stakeholders including MASEON, NARTO and the Association of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers under ETD/NUEOTDN.

The agency said the agreement requires the exclusive use of food-grade certified tankers for edible oil transportation, alongside improved hygiene, traceability and operational standards.

The regulatory push also provides context for NUEOTDN’s demand for dedicated edible oil tankers, while the threatened strike raises concerns about possible disruption to distribution.

What you should know

The potential disruption comes amid existing concerns over the safety of edible oil products in Nigerian markets.

NAFDAC warned in December 2025 about the circulation of substandard and unregistered edible oils, stating that some products had no identifiable manufacturer or NAFDAC registration numbers.

The agency listed brands including OKI, FINO, SUPER DELICIEX and LA JONIC and said such products were circulating in cities including Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Onitsha, Aba and Warri.

NAFDAC warned that unregistered or substandard oils could pose public health risks, highlighting the importance of safe transportation and compliance across the edible oil supply chain.

NUEOTDN has therefore called on the government to resolve the union dispute before September 22 to prevent a disruption to edible oil transportation and distribution.