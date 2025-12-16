Elon Musk has become the first individual in history to cross the $600 billion wealth threshold, with an estimated net worth of $677 billion as of 12 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, according to a Forbes report published the same day.

The milestone reflects a sharp rise in his wealth, largely driven by the soaring valuation of his private company, SpaceX.

The increase followed a tender offer by SpaceX earlier this month, which valued the company at $800 billion, up from $400 billion in August, two of the company’s investors told Forbes.

Musk owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, and the higher valuation alone added approximately $168 billion to his fortune.

The tender offer comes as SpaceX prepares for a potential IPO in 2026, which could value the company at around $1.5 trillion, according to one investor. Such an IPO would likely make Musk the world’s first trillionaire, even without considering gains from his other holdings.

Tesla, xAI, and other wealth drivers

Forbes estimates that Musk’s $336 billion stake in SpaceX is his most valuable asset, surpassing his 12% stake in Tesla, which is worth about $197 billion.

Tesla stock options from his 2018 CEO performance award, voided by a Delaware judge in January 2024, have been discounted to $69 billion, pending the outcome of Musk’s appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court.

Musk’s xAI Holdings also contributes significantly to his fortune. The AI company is reportedly raising funds at a $230 billion valuation, more than double the $113 billion valuation he cited when forming xAI in March by merging it with his social media company X. Musk owns 53% of xAI Holdings, valued at approximately $60 billion.

Tracking Musk’s wealth over time

March 2020: $24.6 billion

August 2020: surpasses $100 billion, becoming the fifth person ever to do so

January 2021: nearly $190 billion, becomes the world’s richest person for the first time

September 2021: exceeds $200 billion

November 2021: reaches $300 billion

December 2024: crosses $400 billion

October 2025: surpasses $500 billion

December 2025: $677 billion, first ever above $600 billion

With an estimated $425 billion lead over the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, Musk is closer to reaching $700 billion than losing his spot as the world’s richest individual, the report emphasized.