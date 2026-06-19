Planned talks between the United States and Iranian negotiators in Switzerland aimed at advancing a peace pact to end the months-long Middle East conflict have been postponed, raising fresh uncertainty over efforts to secure a lasting truce.

Planned talks between the United States and Iranian negotiators in Switzerland aimed at advancing a peace pact to end the months-long Middle East conflict have been postponed, raising fresh uncertainty over efforts to secure a lasting truce.

The postponement was disclosed on Friday by the Swiss Foreign Ministry in a message to the AFP news agency.

The development comes after both countries digitally signed a 14-point peace accord on Wednesday, paving the way for further negotiations and a formal signing ceremony in Switzerland. U.S.

Vice President JD Vance had been expected to travel to the Swiss mountaintop resort of Burgenstock to finalize the agreement and help bring an end to the war that began on February 28.

The conflict, which started with U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran, has killed at least 7,000 people, triggered a sharp rise in global oil prices and rattled financial markets worldwide.

What they are saying

Swiss authorities said preparations for the negotiations remain ongoing despite the postponement, stressing that Switzerland remains available to facilitate talks between the parties.

“The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed,” the ministry said without announcing a new date for the negotiations.

“Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing,” it added.

The White House, meanwhile, said the peace process remains fluid and complex, noting that negotiations have been subject to constant changes since they began.

“The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.”

Prior to the announcement, U.S. officials had indicated that Vice President Vance and members of the American delegation were prepared to depart for Switzerland once final arrangements had been concluded.

Get up to speed

On June 18, Nairametrics reported that the United States and Iran had signed an initial peace agreement aimed at ending months of conflict between the two countries, with both sides committing to further negotiations on unresolved issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

The breakthrough agreement established a framework for ending hostilities and extended a fragile ceasefire by at least 60 days.

However, negotiations surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme—the central issue cited by the United States at the onset of the conflict—remain unresolved.

Under the terms of the accord, both countries agreed to pursue a final settlement within 60 days, although the timeline may be extended by mutual consent if additional negotiations are required.

What you should know

The war had significant implications for global energy markets and economies heavily dependent on imported fuel.

At the start of the conflict, crude oil prices were trading below $70 per barrel before surging to as high as $120 per barrel as fears of supply disruptions swept through global markets.

The spike in crude prices quickly filtered through to domestic fuel markets in Nigeria, where petrol prices rose from around N850 per litre to as much as N1,350 per litre. In several parts of the country, pump prices exceeded N1,400 per litre, increasing transportation costs and placing additional pressure on households and businesses.

The conflict also complicated Nigeria’s inflation outlook. According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country’s inflation rate stood at 15.9% in May 2026, with energy costs remaining a major driver of consumer prices.

Oil prices, however, retreated sharply after news of the peace agreement emerged, easing concerns about prolonged disruptions to global supply. At the time of reporting, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $75.62 per barrel, while Brent crude stood at $79.37 per barrel.

For Nigeria, the moderation in oil prices could help reduce pressure on fuel costs and inflation while still supporting government revenues. The Federal Government benchmarked the 2026 budget on an oil price assumption of $75 per barrel, meaning current market levels remain broadly supportive of fiscal projections if prices remain around those levels.