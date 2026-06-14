The United States of America has announced a peace deal with Iran potentially ending a 3 month long conflict that has gripped the world and sent energy prices to multi-year highs.

The US President, Donald Trump made this announcement via his Truth Social handle on Sunday stating that a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.

Donald Trump also said he was lifting a weeks-long naval blockade on Iranian ports stating that the Strait of Hormuz is now open to all. The announcement also coincides with the birthday of the American president.

What they are saying

In a post on Sunday evening Donald Trump stated that a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete, congratulations everyone involved.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also confirmed the deal stating that the US and Iran had finalised a deal. He has been a major neutral figure in negotiating the deal.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.”

Iran on the other hand confirmed the deal via its President, Masoud Pezeshkian. He stated“Agreement reached,”

Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices crashed on the back of the announcement with WTI and Brent Crude falling 4% and 3.4% to $81.4 and $83.4 respectively. It is likely to fall further and global markets open on Monday.

This is a developing story….