Top 20 richest countries by average wealth per adult in 2026

In this article, Nairametrics examines the world's top 20 countries by average wealth per adult, based on data from the UBS Global Wealth Report 2026.

The world has become considerably wealthier, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2026, an annual study of personal wealth tracking 56 economies that together represent more than 92 percent of global wealth.

The report shows personal wealth across those markets grew by 10.8 percent in US dollar terms, more than twice the pace recorded in each of the previous two years, and the third consecutive year of global wealth growth.

The increase was driven by strong financial market performance and a broad rise in non-financial assets, including property.

Close to one million new US dollar millionaires were created in 2025 alone, bringing the world’s millionaire population to approximately 57.5 million by the end of the year.

However, the gains were uneven across regions, countries and wealth groups.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region recorded the strongest growth, while currency movements also played an important role as the US dollar weakened against major currencies, including the euro during the year.

South Africa is the only African country covered among the 56 markets in the UBS report, but it does not rank among the global leaders in average wealth per adult. However, the country added approximately 3,840 new USD millionaires in 2025, representing 4.1% growth, and bringing its total millionaire population to approximately 97,000.

In this article, Nairametrics examines the world’s top 20 countries by average wealth per adult, based on data from the UBS Global Wealth Report 2026.

20. United Kingdom — $292,808

The United Kingdom comes at the bottom of the top 20 with average wealth per adult of $292,808.

Despite not being in the global top 10 by average wealth, it remains one of the world’s largest centres of private wealth.

The country has approximately 2.43 million USD millionaires, the fifth-largest total globally after the United States, mainland China, Japan and Germany.

The UK’s wealth profile reflects a relatively high share of financial assets (approximately 55.9% of gross wealth).

The report highlights the UK’s weak real wealth performance since 2020: average wealth per adult has declined by approximately 23.2% in real local-currency terms over the period, one of the largest falls recorded among major wealthy markets.

19. Spain — $306,412

Spain has an average wealth per adult of $306,412, placing it 19th on this list.

Financial assets make up only 31.4% of Spanish gross wealth, among the lowest proportions in the top 20 and well below the report’s sample average.

The report describes Spain’s decade-long wealth trajectory in specific detail: both the lowest and second-lowest wealth bands shrank in the first decade of the millennium, expanded again from 2011 onwards, and have only tentatively resumed their downward movement since 2023.

Spain’s millionaire count grew 3.1% in 2025 to approximately 1.08 million.

18. South Korea — $311,260

South Korea’s average wealth of $311,260 places 18th in the country ranking.

Its position is grounded in what the UBS report explicitly describes as the most spectacular real-terms rise in average wealth per adult in the entire sample since 2020.

It had a 55% increase in real local-currency terms between 2020 and 2025, well ahead of Russia’s 37%, Croatia’s 29% and Norway’s 27%.

Financial assets account for approximately 54.9% of gross South Korean wealth.

The country is now home to approximately 1.32 million US dollar millionaires.

17. Israel — $312,108

Israel’s average wealth of $312,108 ranks 17th among countries on this list.

Its most striking data point is financial asset concentration: 82.1% of gross wealth is in financial form, the highest proportion in the entire 56-market sample.

Its Gini coefficient of 0.66 is moderately high.

Israel now boasts a total millionaire population of approximately 195,000.

16. Ireland — $314,167

Ireland’s average wealth of $314,167 ranks 16th on this list.

Its millionaire population grew at 5.2% in 2025, the fifth-highest growth rate in the entire report, adding approximately 9,491 new millionaires in a single year to reach approximately 192,000 total

This number of millionaires represents roughly 5.2% of the adult population.

15. Taiwan — $332,533

Taiwan’s average wealth of $332,533 ranks 15th in this list.

Its financial asset concentration is the second-highest in the entire report: 80.8% of gross Taiwanese wealth consists of financial assets, behind only Israel’s 82.1%.

Its $5–10 million wealth segment has grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 7% since 2000.

The country is now home to approximately 772,000 US dollar millionaires.

14. France — $341,359

France’s average wealth of $341,359 places 14th in the list of countries covered by UBS.

Its millionaire count stands at approximately 2.39 million, the sixth-largest in the world.

Since 2020, the report records French average wealth declining by approximately 4.52% in real local-currency terms, and median wealth by more than 10%.

This makes France one of the markets where real household wealth declined over the 2020–2025 period.

13. Germany — $346,613

Germany’s average wealth of $346,613 ranks the 13th country among the markets covered by UBS.

It is home to approximately 2.65 million USD millionaires, the fourth-largest millionaire population in the world after the United States, mainland China and Japan.

Financial assets constitute approximately 43.6% of German gross wealth, reflecting a wealth profile with a larger role for non-financial assets compared with several other wealthy markets in the ranking.

Germany’s wealth profile differs significantly from several other countries near the top of the ranking, with a greater share of household wealth held outside financial assets.

12. Canada — $399,886

Canada’s average wealth of $399,886 places it just below the $400,000 mark.

The report records Canada’s household wealth profile as relatively balanced between financial and non-financial assets

However, its debt-to-gross-wealth ratio stands at approximately 18.2%, among the higher levels recorded in the ranking.

11. Sweden — $406,406

Sweden has an average wealth per adult of $406,406.

Financial assets constitute 83.6% of gross Swedish wealth, the highest proportion in the entire report’s 56-market sample.

This means Swedish wealth is concentrated in liquid, market-sensitive form more than any other tracked economy.

Sweden now boasts a total millionaire population of approximately 507,000.

10. Belgium — $407,920

Belgium has an average wealth per adult of $407,920.

Its Gini coefficient of 0.46 is the lowest in the report’s top-20 by average wealth, indicating the broadest internal wealth distribution on this list.

The report’s data shows more than 70% of Belgian adults hold net assets above $100,000, one of only six markets in the entire sample where that proportion exceeds 60%.

9. Netherlands — $415,287

The Netherlands has an average wealth per adult of $415,287.

The report records that since 2020, Dutch average wealth has declined by approximately 14.36% in real local-currency terms, one of the two largest real-terms falls in the entire sample alongside the United Kingdom’s 23.2%.

Its strong USD ranking in 2025 reflects the euro’s appreciation against the dollar offsetting the domestic real decline.

8. Norway — $425,391

Norway has an average per adult wealth of $425,391.

The report specifically notes that Norway carries one of the highest debt-to-gross-wealth ratios in its sample, exceeding a quarter of gross wealth, higher than Switzerland’s 20.5% or the United Kingdom’s 20%.

Since 2020, the report records approximately 27% real average wealth growth in Norway in local-currency terms, the fourth-highest in the entire sample, behind only South Korea, Russia and Croatia.

7. New Zealand — $449,852

New Zealand’s average wealth of $449,852 is the second-highest in Oceania.

The report records broadly flat real-terms wealth growth in New Zealand since 2020 in inflation-adjusted local currency.

The report does not provide a standalone millionaire count for New Zealand in the 2026 edition.

6. Denmark — $523,344

Denmark ranks 6th with average wealth of $523,344.

The report’s wealth distribution data shows close to 50% of Danish adults hold net assets above $100,000. Its USD-denominated wealth figures were boosted significantly in 2025 by the currency effect.

This is because the Danish krone, which is pegged to the euro, strengthened alongside other European currencies against the dollar.

5. Singapore — $527,217

Singapore’s average wealth of $527,217 is the highest in Southeast Asia by a wide margin.

Financial assets constitute nearly 64% of gross wealth. Its millionaire count stands at approximately 244,000, a striking concentration for a population of roughly six million.

In the decade since 2020, Singapore’s $5–10 million wealth segment has grown at 8% compounded annually.

4. Australia — $616,306

Australia’s average wealth of $616,306 is the highest in Oceania.

The report explicitly notes that Australia’s figure “has broken through the USD 600,000 barrier”, placing it among a very small group of markets above that level.

The report tracks Australia’s $5–100 million wealth segment growing at a compound annual rate above 11% since 2000, one of the fastest among all tracked markets.

The country is now home to approximately 1.63 million US dollar millionaires.

3. Luxembourg — $654,732

Luxembourg’s average wealth per adult of $654,732 places 3rd globally, according to the report.

Its millionaire density is the highest in the world: the report confirmed this year that roughly one in six Luxembourg adults holds net assets of $1 million or more, a ratio that last year was closer to one in seven.

Luxembourg combines the world’s highest millionaire density with one of the highest average wealth levels in the report, making it one of the world’s most prominent wealth centres.

2. United States — $696,277

The United States holds 35.7% of all personal wealth across the report’s 56 tracked markets, the largest single share in the world, and one that has grown since 2024.

Financial assets make up nearly 79% of US gross wealth, the fourth-highest proportion in the entire sample.

In 2025 alone, the country added more than 440,000 new USD millionaires, over 1,200 every day, accounting for almost half of all new millionaires created globally that year.

Its total millionaire population stands at approximately 23.6 million, more than 40% of the global total.

1. Switzerland — $910,382

Switzerland leads every country by average wealth per adult in the UBS Global Wealth Report, with a gap of nearly $214,000 over the second-placed United States.

Financial assets constitute roughly 65% of Swiss gross wealth, and liquid assets represent 45% of Swiss net wealth, the second-highest proportion in the report’s sample.

In real local-currency terms adjusted for inflation, Swiss average wealth has declined slightly since 2020, a pattern the report’s decade chart captures directly.