Lagos State has disclosed that 1.5 million residents are actively served by the public water system.

This information was provided by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics.

The disclosure sheds light on the current reach of the state’s public water infrastructure, managed by the Lagos Water Corporation.

What they are saying

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources told Nairametrics that current coverage levels stand at 44%, while the population connected to the system is 1.5 million people. The ministry explained that the 44% figure refers to residents with physical access to the water network, though not all are fully connected to household taps.

“Current coverage levels and population connected to the Lagos Water Corporation supply are 44% and 1.5 million people. Out of this, some residents receive water and pay for it, some receive water without paying, while others are not tapped into the mains and require last-mile connections.”

Areas currently served include Akilo, Parkview Estate, parts of Lekki 1, and Abesan, among others.

This clarification indicates that while many residents live near mains pipelines, last-mile connections are still needed to ensure consistent access to water.

Water projects and updates

The ministry provided updates on ongoing projects aimed at expanding access to potable water across Lagos. Rehabilitation works are ongoing at the Iju, Adiyan, and Akute intakes, with capacity utilization expected to reach 60% by August 2026.

Construction of the 70 million gallons per day Adiyan II water treatment plant is about 85% completed and is expected to serve an additional three million residents, particularly in the western parts of the state.

Five mini and micro waterworks are being rehabilitated, with completion scheduled for November 2026, and a public-private partnership is being piloted across seven mini and micro waterworks grouped into four lots.

The Lagos Water Corporation is digitalizing its distribution network to reduce non-revenue water and improve water security.

Once completed, these projects are projected to significantly increase the reach and efficiency of the state’s water distribution network.

More insights

While the Lagos State Government continues to expand water infrastructure, residents already connected to the network sometimes face supply interruptions due to maintenance and repairs.

In January 2026, temporary supply disruptions affected Ikeja, Ogudu, and surrounding areas during repairs at the Adiyan I Water Treatment Plant and the Akute Intake Station.

In January 2025, a pipeline leak near Maryland Mall disrupted supply from the Iju and Adiyan I waterworks, which together provide about 40% of the state’s water.

Residents in affected areas often rely on private boreholes, tanker deliveries, or bottled water while last-mile connections are completed.

These incidents highlight the ongoing challenge of maintaining and upgrading water infrastructure while expanding coverage.

Experts insights

Experts emphasize that increasing water production alone is insufficient without improvements to distribution and last-mile connectivity.

noted that many Lagos residents still rely on private boreholes, and areas like Lekki face risks of soil compaction and land subsidence from over-extraction. Public health expert Dr. Doyin Odubanjo highlighted that boreholes in Lagos often contain microbial and chemical contaminants, making untreated water unsafe. He emphasized the importance of centralized water treatment systems for consistent quality and public health protection.

Effective water management, experts agree, must combine infrastructure expansion with network reliability and quality assurance.

What you should know

While the Lagos Water Corporation reports 44% coverage, many residents do not fully benefit due to last-mile connection gaps. Certain parts of Lagos, including Lekki and Ajah, face persistent water challenges, with borehole water often discoloured, foul-smelling, or high in sediment.

Households frequently rely on water tankers and packaged water, even when boreholes are available.

Others invest in household purification devices, which can be costly to buy and maintain.

Families must carefully manage storage, plan around water availability, and bear additional costs for safe water alternatives.

These realities underscore the ongoing need for both infrastructure development and targeted solutions to ensure safe and reliable water access for all Lagos residents.