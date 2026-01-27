Lagos is set to experience a temporary water supply disruption in Ikeja, Ogudu, and other areas as the Adiyan I Water Treatment Plant undergoes critical repair and replacement works.

The announcement was made by the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) via a statement published on its official website on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The disruption is linked to repair works on a major raw water pipeline at the Akute Intake Station, which the Corporation said has been affecting construction activities at the Adiyan Phase II project.

What they are saying

LWC said the disruption would affect areas including Akiode, Ikeja, Magodo, Oregun, Ketu, Ojota, Maryland, Aromire, Ogudu, Gbagada, Shomolu, Ojuelegba, Oyingbo, Ijora Olopa, Agege, and parts of Lagos Island.

“The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has announced a temporary disruption in water supply to parts of the Lagos metropolis, including Akiode, Ikeja, Magodo, Oregun, Ketu, Ojota, Maryland, Aromire, Ogudu, Gbagada, Shomolu, Ojuelegba, Oyingbo, Ijora Olopa, Agege, and parts of Lagos Island, to enable the completion of critical repair and replacement works at the Adiyan I Water Treatment Plant,” the statement read in part.

It added, “According to the statement, the planned repair works are necessary to address a leakage on the ND1600mm Adiyan raw water pipeline located at the Akute Intake Station.”

The statement assured customers that efforts were being intensified to complete the repair and replacement works promptly, adding that water supply restoration was expected soon.

The core issue

According to the Corporation, the pipeline leakage has caused a continuous flow of water, saturating the surrounding soil.

The waterlogged ground has compromised stability and created safety risks for heavy construction equipment, including cranes and excavators, currently deployed at the Adiyan II intake site.

The Corporation added that the persistent leakage has been disrupting ongoing construction of the Adiyan Phase II project, making the temporary shutdown of the Adiyan I Water Treatment Plant unavoidable.

Flashback

Temporary water disruptions in Lagos are not new.

For example, in January 2025, several areas, including Mainland, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Ketu Alapere, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Oregun, Aromire, and Allen Avenue, experienced a suspension of water supply following a major leak on a pipeline opposite Maryland Mall.

The incident led to a halt in production at two major waterworks, Iju and Adiyan I, which together supply about 40% of the state’s water.

The state government confirmed the leakage at the time, assured residents that immediate action was being taken to address the issue, and subsequently restored the water supply to the affected areas.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government is working to expand pipe-borne water access to the majority of households by 2027, a timeline provided by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

The Adiyan Phase II project in Iju is central to these efforts, designed to produce 70 million gallons of water daily upon completion.

Combined with Adiyan Phase I (11 million gallons daily) and the Iju waterworks (4–5 million gallons daily), the state’s total supply is expected to reach 100 million gallons per day.

Wahab emphasized that the project is key to improving potable water availability, although currently most residents rely on boreholes to meet daily needs.

He assured that, despite timeline adjustments, the Adiyan Phase II project is expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2027, ensuring a more reliable water supply across Lagos State.