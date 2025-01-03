The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary disruption in water supply to several key areas, including Mainland, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Ketu Alapere, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Oregun, Aromire, Allen Avenue, and other regions.

This disruption follows a significant leak in a water pipe located opposite Maryland Mall, reported on January 2, 2025.

As a result, production has been suspended at two major waterworks, Iju and Adiyan 1, which supply about 40% of the state.

The announcement was made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via a tweet in response to a concern raised by an X user, @WilsonObasa.

The tweet highlighted the ongoing water leakage, which was confirmed by Wahab, who assured residents that the government was aware of the issue and had taken immediate action to address it.

“We are indeed aware of the leakage opposite the mall at Maryland. In light of that, we have had to temporarily halt production from our two major waterworks, Iju and Adiyan 1, which usually supply about 40% of the metropolis,” Wahab wrote in his tweet.

“In light of this, I want to sincerely apologize to residents in Mainland, Lagos Island, Ikeja, Ketu Alapere, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Oregun, Aromire, Allen Avenue, Surulere, and other areas affected by the water supply disruption.”

Providing further context, the tweet from Tokunbo Wahab included a video showing water gushing from the broken pipe on the road, flooding the area. The video illustrated the extent of the issue and the urgent need for repairs.

The Lagos State Water Corporation has been actively working to resolve the issue, and Wahab reassured the public that efforts were underway to fix the damaged pipe and restore normal water supply.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has provided updates on efforts over the past few months to address the growing water supply needs of the state.

In October 2024, Tokunbo Wahab announced plans to meet the daily requirement of 240 million gallons, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) refurbishing five mini and micro waterworks, including those in Badore, Lekki, and Ajegunle.

These upgrades aim to address immediate demand and improve access to clean water, particularly in underserved areas, until larger projects, such as the Adiyan 2 waterworks, are completed.

Additionally, the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) Managing Director, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, announced that the Lagos State Government secured a five-year grant from USAID for the Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

This initiative will support the rehabilitation of waterworks and sanitation facilities across the state, enhancing overall infrastructure and contributing to improved living conditions for residents. The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) is overseeing the first phase of the project.