The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to assist residents of over 15 distressed buildings in Iponri Housing Estate, Surulere, following a two-week evacuation order issued by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

This initiative is intended to mitigate the impact of the eviction process on affected residents.

Adu Ademuyiwa, Director of Public Affairs at LASBCA, disclosed this development through a statement on the agency’s official X account on Tuesday.

The statement highlighted a meeting held at LASBCA’s headquarters in Ikeja, GRA, between LASBCA, the Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC), and the residents.

Arc. Gbolahan Oki, General Manager of LASBCA, emphasized that the demolition is critical to ensuring public safety by preventing potential building collapses.

He clarified that the action is not punitive and noted that LASBCA is working closely with LBIC to ensure residents are relocated within the two-week timeframe.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos Building Investment Company Plc (LBIC) met with the residents of Iponri Housing Estate, whose buildings were marked for demolition due to their distressed conditions, and a two-week ultimatum was given to them to evacuate at LASBCA’s Headquarters in Ikeja, GRA,” the statement read in part.

It added: “Oki stressed that the Lagos State Building Control Agency is working assiduously with Lagos Building Investment Company Plc to ensure that the affected residents are properly and adequately relocated within the period given for evacuation. This is a move that will help cushion the effect of the eviction on the affected residents.”

LBIC Managing Director, Olusola Falaye, assured residents that the relocation process will be carefully coordinated to minimize disruption.

He also revealed that LBIC will collaborate with other agencies to assess the structural integrity of other estates across Lagos to prevent future risks of building collapse.

More insight

The statement further noted that the Adhoc Committee, comprising representatives from Iponri estate and LBIC officials, has been formed to oversee the relocation process and ensure smooth communication with residents throughout the transition.

Honourable Sulaiman Yusuf, Chairman of Surulere Local Government, commended the government’s efforts and urged it to fulfill its commitments to the displaced residents. He also appealed for the original allottees to be prioritized once reconstruction is completed.

The statement noted that the demolition and relocation initiative reflects Lagos State’s broader strategy to address unsafe structures and promote urban renewal, ensuring both public safety and sustainable transitions for residents.

Back story

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos State Government issued a two-week ultimatum to residents of 15 distressed buildings in Iponri Housing Estate, Surulere, citing severe structural risks.

LASBCA authorities emphasized the urgent need for residents to evacuate to prevent potential disasters and protect lives and property.

The government noted that multiple warnings and notices had already been issued to the residents before delivering the final order.

It cautioned that non-compliance could expose occupants to significant safety risks.

LASBCA assured the public of ongoing efforts to monitor buildings across the state and identify other potentially unsafe structures, reinforcing its commitment to public safety and proactive intervention.