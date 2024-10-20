The Lagos State Government has issued a two-week ultimatum to residents of 15 distressed buildings in the Iponri Housing Estate, Surulere, to vacate the premises due to compromised structural integrity.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, announced the two-week deadline, warning of the potential danger posed by these buildings if not promptly demolished.

The disclosure was contained in a statement on LASBCA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

Oki noted that several notices and warnings had been issued to the affected residents before the final order. He explained that the deteriorating state of the buildings poses severe risks, making their immediate evacuation crucial for public safety.

The statement was accompanied by three pictures showing the distressed buildings slated for demolition, comprising two-storey blocks of residential flats.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has identified over fifteen distressed buildings to be pulled down by the agency due to their distressed condition.

“This was disclosed by the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki who said that the agency has given several notices and warning to the affected residents to vacate the area to prevent loss of lives and properties.

“LASBCA boss noted that asking residents to vacate distressed buildings to enable his agency remove them is in the best interest of the public,” the statement read in part.

More insight

The statement further emphasized that the evacuation aligns with LASBCA’s mandate to monitor and address distressed buildings proactively across the state.

Highlighting the risks posed by the compromised structures, Hon. Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Surulere Constituency 1, and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Housing, Barrister Barakat Bakare, urged residents to comply with building codes and safety regulations.

LASBCA also assured the public that it will continue monitoring buildings across Lagos to identify other potentially dangerous structures.

Oki reiterated that the evacuation of residents from distressed buildings allows the agency to act swiftly in safeguarding lives and public safety.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has intensified efforts to prevent building collapses and safeguard lives across the state.

Monitoring activities have been ongoing, focusing on identifying distressed structures, evacuating residents, and ensuring the safe removal of high-risk buildings.

In recent days, LASBCA evacuated occupants from a critically distressed building at No. 5 Estapor Avenue, Sholuyi, Gbagada, in the Kosofe area. This prompt action was crucial to avert an imminent collapse and protect both lives and property.

Beyond Gbagada, the agency successfully removed severely compromised buildings on Ashogbon Street, Isale Eko, Lagos Island, on October 15, further demonstrating its proactive commitment to public safety.

Last week, a two-story building at No. 20 Amusu Street, Moshalasi, Apapa, Sari Iganmu, collapsed. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as LASBCA had already evacuated the residents well in advance, having previously identified the structure as distressed.

These actions reflect the government’s dedication to proactive safety measures, fostering a safer built environment and reducing the risks associated with deteriorating structures across Lagos State.