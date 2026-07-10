Ikoyi luxury real estate hits milestone as 5-bedroom homes cross N1.1 billion mark

The report attributed the sustained growth to strong demand from diplomats, expatriates, C-suite executives and high-net-worth individuals, alongside limited land supply, rising construction costs and the impact of naira depreciation on replacement costs.

Luxury five-bedroom homes in Ikoyi now command average sale prices exceeding N1.1 billion in 2026.

This is according to the Lagos Island Residential Market Report 2026 by Lagos Realty, which tracked residential rents, sale prices and land values across Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1 and Ikate between 2022 and 2026.

The report attributed the sustained growth to strong demand from diplomats, expatriates, C-suite executives and high-net-worth individuals, alongside limited land supply, rising construction costs and the impact of naira depreciation on replacement costs.

What the report is saying

The report noted that property prices increased across every residential category in Ikoyi over the five-year period, with larger homes recording some of Lagos’ highest values. Average sale prices for four-bedroom homes rose from N428.5 million in 2022 to N912.5 million in 2026, while five-bedroom luxury residences surpassed N1.1 billion.

“At the upper end, 4-bedroom homes grew from N428.5 million to N912.5 million, while ultra-prime 5-bedroom residences crossed N1.1 billion by 2026,” the report stated.

Three-bedroom apartments, regarded as the market benchmark, increased from N351 million to N674 million, representing a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.

Average prices for two-bedroom apartments rose from N190.5 million to N427.5 million, while one-bedroom units climbed from N135 million to N275 million.

The report added that naira depreciation has raised construction replacement costs, creating a firm price floor in Ikoyi and making distressed property sales increasingly rare despite wider economic pressures.

More insights

Ikoyi also retained its position as the most expensive land market among the four Lagos Island submarkets covered in the report.

Average land prices increased from N1.35 million per square metre in 2022 to about N2.45 million in 2026, an 81% cumulative increase.

Average rents for one-bedroom apartments rose from N5.26 million to N12 million, while two-bedroom apartments increased from N8 million to N17.25 million. Three-bedroom apartment rents climbed from N11.75 million to N27.75 million, while four-bedroom and five-bedroom homes rose to N32.5 million and N41.5 million, respectively.

The report attributed the rental growth to demand from diplomatic missions, multinational companies and senior corporate executives, adding that many luxury homes are priced in US dollars, helping preserve values against naira volatility.

Victoria Island submarket performance

Victoria Island also recorded strong growth, driven by its role as Lagos’ commercial hub and its concentration of Grade A office buildings, multinational headquarters, banks and diplomatic missions.

Average sale prices for one-bedroom apartments increased from N85 million in 2022 to N225 million in 2026, while two-bedroom units rose from N120 million to N345 million. Three-bedroom apartments appreciated from N251 million to N612.5 million, while four-bedroom and five-bedroom homes climbed to N800 million and N950 million, respectively.

The report added that waterfront developments and projects near Eko Atlantic continued to command premium prices, attracting diaspora buyers and wealthy local investors.

Victoria Island’s average land prices rose from N705,000 to N2.1 million per square metre over the period, while average rents reached N15 million for two-bedroom apartments, N22.5 million for three-bedroom units, N30.25 million for four-bedroom homes and N35 million for five-bedroom residences.

Get up to speed

The Lagos Island luxury housing market continues to attract investment despite rising construction costs and economic headwinds.

The report estimated that more than 30,000 residential units will be delivered across Lagos Island between 2024 and 2027, with about 73% under construction, 18.3% at the planning stage and 4.5% on hold.

Projects highlighted include Declan Residence in Ikate and Quantum Luxury Towers on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, both expected to be completed in 2027.

The report linked rising development costs to naira devaluation and global supply chain disruptions, while a recent Fortren & Company report found construction costs rose by 20% between December 2025 and May 2026, prompting some developers to delay projects, renegotiate contracts or reduce specifications.

Despite the cost pressures, developers continue to advance new luxury projects across Lagos Island, reflecting confidence in the premium property market.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that, according to The State of Lagos Housing Market Report 2025 Vol. 3 by the Roland Igbinoba Real Foundation for Housing and Urban Development (RIRFHUD), luxury neighbourhoods in the Lagos Island market command property prices comparable to cities such as London, Dubai and Johannesburg, yet continue to face infrastructure and service gaps.