A new report has shown that luxury neighbourhoods in Lagos command property prices on par with global cities like London, Dubai, and Johannesburg, yet continue to grapple with basic infrastructure and service deficiencies, a new report has shown.

Despite the premium cost of homes in areas such as Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lekki Phase 1, and Victoria Island, residents face challenges typically associated with low-income communities, including unreliable utilities and environmental stress.

This is according to The State of Lagos Housing Market Report 2025 Vol. 3, published by the Roland Igbinoba Real Foundation for Housing and Urban Development (RIRFHUD).

The report explores key trends in the state’s housing sector, focusing on affordability, accessibility, and the quality of housing delivery.

“The Lagos luxury housing market presents a striking paradox where high prices do not consistently translate into commensurate public infrastructure and services.

“Despite commanding prices that rival those in global luxury cities like Dubai, London, or Johannesburg, affluent estates in Lagos, including Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lekki Phase 1, and Victoria Island, grapple with significant infrastructural and environmental deficiencies commonly associated with less privileged areas,” the statement read in part.

Among the key deficiencies highlighted in these high-end estates are inconsistent water supply, frequent power outages, inadequate drainage systems, and poor waste management.

With public water infrastructure unable to meet demand, most residents depend on private boreholes or water tankers. Similarly, the unstable electricity grid compels many households to rely on diesel generators, incurring additional financial costs and contributing to environmental degradation.

The report describes this situation as a “premium for dysfunction” model, where buyers pay not just for location and design, but also for essential services such as water, power, security, and waste management, that are typically publicly funded in comparable global cities.

While marketed as exclusive, these neighbourhoods remain disconnected from the wider urban infrastructure. Their exclusivity, the report notes, is largely defined by private security, gated access, and self-managed services, rather than seamless public service delivery.

It further highlights that the widening gap between luxury pricing and poor infrastructure continues to affect quality of life, with residents in high-end areas still exposed to broader systemic urban failures.

The report warns that this disconnect may impact long-term demand and property values, as buyers increasingly assess the actual value offered beyond location and prestige. It calls for coordinated government investment in public infrastructure, particularly in high-density, high-value zones, to support sustainable growth in the luxury housing segment.