The Kwara Government on Thursday signed an agreement to elevate the Omu-Aran General Hospital to a Teaching Hospital for medical students at Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), located in Oko, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TAU is expected to produce health workers, including medical officers and other specialists, to enhance healthcare services in the country.

Delivering a keynote address at the signing of the MOU, Health Commissioner Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam described the occasion as another milestone in strengthening the state’s health system.

She commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a man of action committed to surpassing his own records across various sectors.

The commissioner cited the recent recruitment of 1,005 health workers, including medical officers, midwives, and nurses, as pivotal evidence of the governor’s achievements.

Ongoing healthcare reforms in Kwara

Dr. El-Imam highlighted other major achievements of the governor, including the implementation of the latest CONMESS, facility upgrades across primary and secondary healthcare centers, and the establishment of the state teaching hospital.

“To the glory of God, I have been privileged to work in America, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, and nowhere in the world have I seen a sector completely run by the government that succeeded,” she said.

She commended Gov. AbdulRazaq as a forward-thinking, visionary leader who understands the need for collaboration.

“It takes such a personality to recognize the limits of government and seek the support of the private sector. This is exactly what is at play here today,” she added.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismaila Alebiosu, speaking on behalf of the Kwara South Senatorial District, praised the governor for making history with the latest initiative.

“We have never had it this good in our region, and I speak for our people,” he said.

He highlighted recent developments, including the commissioning of the Osi Campus of KWASU and multiple road projects across the region.

“This is another major milestone, demonstrating that he is a governor for all of Kwara State. We are grateful to him,” he added.

Recognizing TAU’s contributions

The Olupo also commended the founder and Chancellor of TAU, Dr. Thomas Adewumi, describing him as a fantastic problem solver and a source of pride for the region. He commended Adewumi’s dedication to the school project and his contributions to humanitarian services.

“This project we are gathered here for today is one that fills Kwara Southerners with gratitude,” he said.

“It is the first of its kind in our region, and our large turnout today reflects our excitement. We are thrilled to witness this in our lifetime.”

In his remarks, Adewumi expressed appreciation for the governor’s impact and commitment to fairness.

“The owners of Kwara South are all here today, as seen in the presence of our monarchs,” he said.

“They have all come to celebrate the governor for what he has done for our region. This is a landmark achievement that goes beyond ordinary considerations.”

“Governor AbdulRazaq is a leader who believes in fairness and is making a significant impact on the lives of the people.

“The positive changes he has brought to Kwara will be felt for decades and generations to come,” he said.

“Since 1967, we have never had it this good. I pray that God grants him long life and continues to use him for greater accomplishments.”

Expanding healthcare partnerships

The MOU marks another initiative by the administration to strengthen collaboration with private institutions in healthcare delivery.

NAN also reports that the government previously signed a similar MOU, allowing Al-Hikmah University to use the newly upgraded Sobi Specialist Hospital in Ilorin as a teaching hospital, supporting the accreditation of its medical courses.