The Lagos State Government has announced plans for a traffic diversion to accommodate the 10km Capital City Race scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The race, which runs between 5:00 AM and 11:00 AM, will affect several major roads in the Ikeja axis, requiring motorists to explore alternative routes during the event.

A statement published on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Friday, highlighted the affected routes.

These include Shoprite Alausa, Billings Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, Opebi Link Bridge, Allen Avenue, Adeniyi Jones, and Oba Akran Avenue.

The race will conclude at the Police College Sports Secretariat/Gym. Junctions and intersections along these roads will be temporarily blocked and manned by officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Neighborhood Corps (LSNC) to ensure a smooth event.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation urged motorists to remain patient as the road closures are part of the traffic management plan for the event. He added that intersections will be intermittently reopened as the race progresses to minimize inconvenience for road users.

Motorists are advised to plan their movements accordingly and cooperate with traffic officials to ensure the success of the inaugural Capital City Race.

What you should know

In addition to the planned traffic diversion in Ikeja for the 10km Capital City Race, other traffic diversions are currently in effect across Lagos to accommodate critical infrastructure projects.

The Lagos State Government recently announced a 15-month traffic diversion at Mile 2, which began on November 11, 2024, to facilitate the construction of the new Transport Interchange Terminal. This project aims to integrate rail, bus, water, and non-motorized transport, addressing the city’s growing transportation needs.

The diversion affects Loop 1 on the Apapa-bound lane and Loop 4 on the Badagry-bound lane and will last until February 16, 2026. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, such as Akinwande Road for Badagry-bound traffic and Durban Road for Apapa-bound traffic, to ease congestion.

Additionally, a three-month traffic diversion on the Marine Bridge, outbound Apapa, commenced on Monday, November 18, 2024. This diversion, set to run until February 25, 2025, is to allow for urgent asphalt repairs overseen by the Federal Ministry of Works.

Motorists heading toward Lagos Island are advised to use the Eko Bridge via Costain Roundabout, while those heading to Ijora Causeway or Iddo can navigate through Ijora 7up or other designated routes.

These diversions are part of ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Government to improve transportation infrastructure while minimizing disruption for road users.