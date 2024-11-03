The Lagos State Government has announced that a 15-month traffic diversion will begin at Mile 2 on November 11, 2024, to accommodate the start of construction on the new Transport Interchange Terminal.

The diversion, affecting Loop 1 on the Apapa-bound lane and Loop 4 on the Badagry-bound lane, is expected to last until February 16, 2026.

The disclosure was contained in a statement shared by Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

The statement noted that this new terminal aims to integrate rail, bus, water, and non-motorized transport, enhancing connectivity within the area and addressing the city’s growing transportation needs.

“The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Loop 1 on the Apapa bound lane and Loop 4 on the Badagry bound lane at Mile 2 for a duration of 15 months for the construction work of the Transport Interchange Terminal that will integrate Rail, Bus, Water and Non-Motorised Transportation.

“The commencement date for the construction is scheduled from Monday, 11th November 2024, to Monday, 16th February 2026,” the statement read in part.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of public cooperation, highlighting that collective support is essential to the success of the project.

He noted that the construction on the new Transport Interchange Terminal at Mile 2 aligns with the broader vision of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to develop sustainable and efficient transportation infrastructure throughout Lagos.

More insight

The statement advised motorists to utilize designated alternative routes during the 15-month construction period to minimize traffic disruptions.

Here are the specified routes:

Oshodi-Bound Traffic: Motorists traveling from Apapa to Oshodi should proceed along the current traffic flow without diversion.

Badagry-Bound Traffic: Drivers heading toward Badagry from Apapa are advised to continue on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, then divert onto Akinwande Road to connect with Coker and access the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Lagos-Bound Traffic: Those traveling to Lagos from Badagry can follow the established route.

Apapa-Bound Traffic: Motorists bound for Apapa will be rerouted onto Durban Road, passing through Amuwo Odofin Estate to rejoin the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Osiyemi assured that officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed along these routes to manage traffic flow effectively.

What you should know

The Mile 2 and Marina Transport Interchange Terminal projects are key components of Phase 1 of the Lagos State Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP), part of Lagos State’s vision for an integrated, multimodal transportation system.

The initiative, backed by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), will unify water, rail, bus, and non-motorized transportation into cohesive hubs, improving accessibility and connectivity across Lagos.

The recent statement from Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed that the Mile 2 interchange construction is scheduled to begin on November 11, 2024, and is expected to conclude by February 16, 2026. This follows the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in July 2024.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) began a resettlement plan in April 2024, intending to compensate over 600 affected persons affected by the Mile 2 interchange project.