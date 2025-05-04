The Lagos State Government has announced a postponement of the planned closure of the PWD Rail Crossing in Ikeja, originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 1.

The new date for the closure is now set for Wednesday, May 14.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation, confirmed the postponement.

She stated that the decision was made to give motorists and residents sufficient time to prepare and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

“We understand the impact such closures can have and want to minimise inconvenience to road users as much as possible,” Ogunlola said.

Alternative routes

Mrs. Ogunlola further advised that all alternative routes earlier communicated would still be available and remain unchanged throughout the period of the closure.

Motorists were urged to comply with traffic directions from law enforcement officials and signage that will be placed along diversion points.

The government also appealed to residents for patience and cooperation during the temporary closure, which is part of ongoing railway modernisation efforts. The closure aims to facilitate critical maintenance work and ensure the safety of both rail and road users in the area.

What you should know

The initial announcement regarding the closure of the PWD Rail Crossing was made on 20th March 2025. The Lagos State Government stated that the closure was necessary to enhance commuter safety following the launch of the Red Line Train Service.

A recent survey highlighted the need for proactive measures to prevent accidents along the corridor.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasized that the decision was made to prevent further accidents along the corridor.

“Following a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Transportation after the commencement of operations on the Red Line Train Service, it has become necessary to implement proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of commuters along the PWD route.

“In line with this, the Lagos State Government has announced the closure of the rail crossing at the PWD axis to vehicular traffic, effective from Thursday, 1st May 2025. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via Ikeja or Airport roads to reach their destinations,” the statement read in part.

Mr. Osiyemi assured the public that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to manage vehicular movement and minimize inconvenience for road users.