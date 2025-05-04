The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced a new partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) aimed at digitising its examination processes and upgrading its ICT infrastructure.

This was made known in a statement signed by NABTEB’s Assistant Director of Media and Protocol, Mr Uchechukwu Olisah, and released on Sunday in Benin.

According to NABTEB’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Aminu Mohammed, the collaboration was formalised during a meeting held on April 29 with NASENI representatives at the board’s headquarters in Benin.

He explained that the initiative is part of NABTEB’s broader efforts to modernise its operations, improve examination security, and align with the federal government’s directive for full digitisation of examinations by 2026.

“NABTEB is a foremost national examination body responsible for registration, question paper development, distribution, and conduct of craft and master craft.

As a modular trade examination, marking of scripts, result processing, and the award of certificates body, it requires a robust ICT infrastructure capable of delivering on its mandate,” he said.

FG’s digitisation target

Dr Mohammed highlighted the urgency of the upgrade, noting that it aligns with policy directions from the Ministry of Education and the presidency.

“Strengthening the board’s ICT capabilities is even more critical given the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa’s strong commitment to functional education.

“Including his push to ensure that examination bodies adopt Computer-Based Testing by 2026 in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

Dr Mohammed recalled an earlier meeting in Abuja with NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr Khalil Halilu, where the agency pledged support in establishing a digital ICT department at NABTEB.

He confirmed that NASENI is committed to delivering a fully equipped ICT building within six months.

The NABTEB boss expressed optimism that the partnership would deliver the world-class digital infrastructure needed to maintain the integrity, relevance, and efficiency of the board’s examinations.

Commitment examination transition

Also speaking at the meeting, Mr Bashir Aliyu, Special Adviser on Emerging Technology to NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting NABTEB’s transition.

“We are here to support you. We are here to help you with digitisation. We did it at NASENI. This is the way forward—to help you leapfrog by relying on ICT,” he said.

Dr Mohammed had declared his intention to drive the digitisation of the board’s operations upon his assumption of office in March.

He said the digital shift would reduce human errors, accelerate processing times, and enhance overall operational efficiency.