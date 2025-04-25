The Lagos State Government has fully sponsored the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 56,134 final-year secondary school students at the cost of N1.5 billion.

This was disclosed by Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, during the 2025 Lagos State Ministerial Press Briefing held on Thursday in Ikeja.

According to the commissioner, the WASSCE sponsorship is part of the government’s commitment to promoting quality education and easing financial burdens for families in the state.

“The state government has paid N1,507,072,000.00 to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to cover 56,134 SS3 students across all our public secondary schools,” Alli-Balogun stated.

The Commissioner added that the ministry had also successfully transferred 17,575 students from public and private schools into the state’s Junior Secondary School II and Senior Secondary School I.

Model school admissions

Additionally, 5,815 candidates applied for admission into the state’s model colleges and upgraded secondary schools. Following a rigorous selection process, 4,763 candidates who met the admission criteria were offered provisional admission, representing an 81.9% success rate.

He further stated that the state government had plans to increase the number of model colleges/upgrade secondary schools across the state to accommodate more qualified students.

Alli-Balogun expressed pride in the academic achievements of Lagos students both locally and internationally, stating that the state had maintained its top position in competitions and examinations.

He also highlighted the contributions of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), which established over 600 partnerships with organisations for skills development and employment.

“This has created an enabling environment where 75 per cent of our graduates secured industry jobs, while 25 per cent pursued further education,” he said.

Project Zero

The Commissioner announced the success of Project Zero, an initiative of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, which re-engaged over 300,000 out-of-school children and enrolled them into public schools across the state.

Alli-Balogun also said the Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle would undergo significant transformation, including the construction of a vocational school and an inclusive centre for students living with disabilities.

“Upon completion, Tolu Schools Complex will become a tourist attraction, showcasing effective management and welcoming visitors from various parts of the world.

“The undeniable massive construction and rehabilitation work in the complex cannot be overstated.

“This project is special for its peculiarity in terms of location of schools and high student population,” they stated.

Infrastructure development

The state is constructing 13 new classroom blocks and rehabilitating 24 others. The project includes the provision of security, boundary definitions, recreational facilities, and a central science and ICT hub.

“We are also constructing a central science and ICT hub where different students drawn from each of the schools will use the facilities,” Alli-Balogun said.

He emphasized the government’s push to promote learning through co-curricular activities and creative expression.

“This encourages students to express themselves through art, music, drama, sports, and other creative outlets that empower them to take ownership of their learning by leading projects, clubs, and organisations that align with their interests,” he said.

Digital learning

Alli-Balogun disclosed that the Eko Learners’ Support initiative broadcast on Lagos Television and archived on social media was designed to improve engagement.

On education quality, the Commissioner said the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) had been tasked with stricter monitoring.

“The OEQA has been charged to be more effective in discharging its statutory responsibilities and will be expected to forward uncoloured reports of cases of truancy, sexual molestation, absenteeism, negligence, and all untoward conduct on the part of teachers.

“Any teacher found guilty of immoral acts, examination malpractice, or who sacrifices good performance for mediocrity, will be dealt with in accordance with extant laws.

“We have also called for swift action to revive various school activities that tap into students’ natural learning abilities to stimulate their physical and mental well-being, including reactivation of co-curricular activities that foster holistic development in students.”

“These platforms enable candidates to continue engaging privately with resources, give feedbacks and ask questions,” he said.

Under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, Lagos State is redirecting its educational focus from the traditional STEM model to the more inclusive STEAM approach, which incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.