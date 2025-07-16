The Federal Government has adopted Front-of-Pack Labelling (FOPL) as a strategic measure to combat the rising cases of diet-related illnesses, enable healthier food choices, and reduce the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) among Nigerians.

Ms. Daju Kachollom, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration and inaugural workshop of the National Technical Working Committee on FOPL.

She was represented by Dr. Okara Dogara, Senior Technical Adviser.

She explained that FOPL is a simplified nutrition labelling system designed to provide consumers with clear and easy-to-understand information, such as colors, symbols, and brief text on the front of packaged food products.

The goal, she said, is to enable Nigerians to make informed decisions at a glance, thereby encouraging healthier dietary choices and improving public health outcomes.

Kachollom said the adoption of FOPL marked a major milestone in implementing the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality and its 2023 Implementation Plan.

“We come together to pool our expertise and give voice to every Nigerian who deserves transparency and trust when choosing what to purchase and serve at their tables,” she said.

Rising burden of non-communicable diseases

She expressed concern over Nigeria’s growing NCD burden, stating that nearly 30% of all deaths in the country were caused by diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory illnesses.

“For Nigerians aged 30 to 69, the risk of premature death from NCDs is 22%. These figures represent families burdened by medical costs, anxious parents, and a nation grappling with preventable illnesses,” she said.

Kachollom said the newly adopted Front-of-Pack Labelling (FOPL) initiative builds on Nigeria’s previous nutrition-related policies, including the sodium reduction guidelines launched in March and the trans-fat elimination regulations introduced by NAFDAC in 2022.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Pindar Wakawa, Technical Officer for Nutrition at the World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria, commended stakeholders for their commitment to promoting healthy food policies.

Aligning with global health goals

Dr. Wakawa emphasized that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development seeks to end all forms of malnutrition and reduce premature deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by one-third.

He stressed that achieving this goal requires integrated regulation and coordinated action.

“Overconsumption of unhealthy foods drives obesity, hypertension, and high blood sugar, all of which are key risk factors for NCDs,” he said.

Citing WHO’s 2018 country profile, Dr. Wakawa noted that NCDs account for 29% of all deaths in Nigeria, with cardiovascular diseases contributing 11% and cancer 4%.

He further stated that WHO supports Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling as one of the most effective strategies to curb obesity and diet-related illnesses.

GHAI commits N500m support to Nigeria’s food labelling initiative

Ms. Joy Amafah-Isaac, In-Country Coordinator for Food Policy and Nutrition at the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), has said that Nigerians deserve the right to understand what is in their food.

She emphasized that promoting healthy diets has a direct impact on productivity and national well-being.

Amafah-Isaac also disclosed that GHAI would provide technical support and an evidence-based leadership programme to help the country achieve its food labelling goals.

As part of this commitment, GHAI has pledged a N500 million mandatory fund to support Nigeria’s FOPL implementation over the next six years.

More Insights

The newly inaugurated committee has been tasked with developing national FOPL guidelines, recommending an appropriate labelling system, and reviewing global best practices for local adaptation.

Other responsibilities include validating a nutrient profiling model, examining local research on design elements such as colour and text, aligning the policy with existing food standards, and proposing a regulatory roadmap.

The committee will also facilitate stakeholder consultations, design consumer education campaigns, and oversee monitoring and evaluation during the pilot phase of the initiative.