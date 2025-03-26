The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to tackle flooding in Ajegunle, Alimosho, by clearing illegal structures obstructing the Olakunle Ojo Collector Drain at Amje, Ajegunle.

This enforcement exercise, carried out on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, aims to restore the free flow of water in the drainage system and reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

In his post, Wahab emphasized that the operation is part of the government’s ongoing strategy to provide lasting solutions to the perennial flooding challenges in Lagos.

“Operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance (DEC) Department from the Ministry continued with its enforcement activities with the removal of contravening structures along Olakunle Ojo Collector Drain, Amje, Ajegunle, Alimosho on Tues. 25/03/2025 in order to proffer a lasting solution to flooding in the area,” Wahab’s tweet read.

The DEC operatives removed all obstructions along the drain path, as shown in photos of demolished structures dangerously close to the drainage channel. The images also revealed that the drainage system remains incomplete, with sections still unconstructed.

What you should know

Flooding remains a persistent issue in Lagos, largely caused by poor waste management, illegal structures, and inadequate drainage systems. To address these challenges, the Lagos State Government has intensified enforcement actions, public awareness campaigns, and infrastructure development.

The Drainage Enforcement and Compliance (DEC) Department, under the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, plays a key role in these efforts by removing obstructions, ensuring compliance with regulations, and educating residents on the need to keep drainage systems clear.

At the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) briefing in March 2025, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, warned of above-normal rainfall for the year, with an average annual rainfall of 1,936mm, exceeding the long-term average.

Wahab cautioned that this could lead to flash floods disrupting businesses, threatening lives and property, increasing road congestion, and causing flight delays.

In response, the government has ramped up the demolition of illegal structures encroaching on critical drainage channels to ensure proper water flow and reduce flood risks. In January 2025, the DEC team cleared obstructions along the Langbasa-Jehovah Witness-Ramota alignment and Orchid Road in Eti-Osa.

Similarly, in March, several structures blocking drainage alignments near the Alaba International drainage channel were removed. These actions highlight the government’s commitment to mitigating flood hazards across Lagos.