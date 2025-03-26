The Lagos State Government has announced plans to commence the full enforcement of mandatory health insurance for all residents by the third quarter of 2025.

This follows Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Executive Order, signed in July 2024, which legally mandates compliance with the scheme.

Technical Assistant on Lagos Social Health Insurance Executive Order, Mr. Nifesimi Akinnagbe, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to implementing the policy.

Speaking at the Y2025 Q1 Media Parley held at the LASHMA Conference Room, Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday, Akinnagbe noted that while the agency had been actively creating awareness, it would intensify efforts through door-to-door sensitization campaigns.

“By the third quarter of 2025, we will begin full enforcement of the executive order, ensuring that every resident complies with the compulsory health insurance policy,” he stated.

LASHMA’s drive towards Universal Health Coverage

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has reiterated its commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through new initiatives aimed at increasing enrollment in the ILERA EKO health insurance scheme.

Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, highlighted the agency’s strategic efforts to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Lagos residents. She emphasized that the Executive Order mandated public awareness as a core responsibility of LASHMA.

“We are committed to ensuring that every Lagosian is adequately sensitized and educated on the significance and compulsory nature of social health insurance,” she stated. She also announced that LASHMA would continue engaging the media quarterly to provide updates and strengthen advocacy for UHC.

Expanding access with ILERA ‘N TIWA Cooperative and ILERA EKO Academy

One of the key highlights of the event was the introduction of ILERA ‘N TIWA Cooperative, a new initiative designed to integrate the informal sector into the health insurance ecosystem.

Dr. Zamba explained that this initiative provides flexible payment plans for artisans, traders, and low-income earners, ensuring they are not excluded from healthcare services.

She also introduced the ILERA EKO Academy, an initiative aimed at training a larger sales force to boost public awareness and drive enrollment.

“This academy serves as a platform for training agents who will educate Lagosians on the benefits of enrolling in ILERA EKO,” she said, adding that the academy has already trained 250 sales agents between 2024 and 2025, with more sessions planned.

Improved registration channels for easier enrollment

Dr. Zamba revealed that LASHMA has expanded its registration options to improve accessibility. These include physical enrollment centers across Lagos, designated community pharmacies, USSD registration, and an online portal.

“Let me reiterate that ILERA EKO is mandatory for every resident in Lagos State. For those who are yet to enroll, registration has been made simple and accessible. You can register at our Head Office, The Good Shepherd House opposite Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, at our Divisional and Sub-Divisional Offices, kiosks across the State, or at any Community Pharmacy or Provider under the ILERA EKO Scheme,” she said.

She urged journalists to play an active role in promoting the scheme. “While we celebrate our progress, there is still much work to be done. The media remains a key partner in raising awareness and debunking myths surrounding health insurance,” she added.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, commended LASHMA for its proactive approach to healthcare accessibility.

He emphasized that public awareness is crucial to the success of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s programs, particularly in the health sector, and urged journalists to give ILERA EKO robust publicity to ensure its effectiveness.