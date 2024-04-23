The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has begun implementing the resettlement action plan for the proposed Mile 2 interchange project, intending to compensate over 600 affected persons.

Nairametrics obtained this from LAMATA’s statement on its official X account, detailing compensation plans for those affected by interchange construction at Marina and Mile 2, with Mile 2 as the current focus.

“In preparation for the commencement of work on the transport interchanges projects at Mile 2, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has commenced the implementation of the resettlement action plan for the project with the payment of compensation to project affected persons (PAPs),” the statement read in part.

LAMATA’s Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, oversaw the presentation of cheques to the affected property owners impacted by the forthcoming interchange construction. Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, LAMATA’s Director of Rail Transport, represented her at the event.

More insight

statement specified that the planned interchanges at Mile 2 and Marina are part of Phase 1 of the Lagos State Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP). This project, aimed at streamlining Lagos’ transportation system with an integrated, multimodal approach, is funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

The initiative involves constructing interchanges to unify four transportation modes—water, rail, bus, and non-motorized transport—into a single hub, enhancing efficiency and connectivity for Lagosians.

The compensation payment, following extensive stakeholder engagement to ensure equitable treatment for impacted residents, aligns with AFD’s Environmental and Social contractual requirements.