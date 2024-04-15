The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (Nigcomsat) is seeking to form a partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to enhance internet connectivity for commuters using the Lagos rail transit system.

The Managing Director of Nigcomsat, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, led the organization’s Lagos regional business office on a strategic visit to LAMATA on Monday to discuss this potential collaboration, as reported in a statement on LAMATA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement highlighted that Nigcomsat, through the proposed partnership, aims to offer a range of services to the commuters of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. These services include robust internet connectivity, onboard e-commerce capabilities, and wireless entertainment, all powered by Nigcomsat’s satellite technology.

What you should know about LRMT

The Lagos rail network, known as the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system, currently comprises the Red and Blue Lines. Both lines have completed their first phases, with work ongoing on their respective final phases.

The Blue Line is a 27km rail line, with 13km of the first phase completed and commercial operations starting in September 2023. The second phase of the Blue Line is currently under construction.

The Red Line is a 37km rail line, with the first phase spanning 27km from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, completed. President Bola Tinubu commissioned the first phase of the Red Line on February 29. However, commercial operations have not yet begun. During the commissioning of the first phase, LAMATA and CCECC, the project contractor, signed an agreement for the commencement of the second phase.

The Lagos State recently announced plans to begin construction of the Green and Purple Lines to expand the Lagos rail network. The Green Line is expected to stretch 71.49km from Marina to the Lekki Free Zone, while the Purple Line is expected to run 54.25km from Redemption Camp to Ojo.

The Orange and Yellow Lines are additional rail lines slated for future inclusion in the Lagos rail network, bringing the total rail lines under the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system to six.