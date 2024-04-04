The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has promised to compensate those affected by the planned 8.7-km AFD Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Project Package 1, which will run from Yaba through Ojuelegba and Lawanson to Cele on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, before construction begins.

Engr. Osa Konyeha, the Technical Adviser on Corporate Investment and Planning (CIPD) for LAMATA, disclosed this information at a public forum organized by the Authority in Surulere on Wednesday.

The forum, led by Engr. Konyeha, attracted a diverse group of stakeholders such as residential and commercial property owners, private enterprises, community leaders, and informal transport operators.

The aim of the public forum was to update the community on the proposed project and discuss the acquisition procedure for affected parties, as mentioned in a statement from LAMATA’s X account.

Engr. Konyeha assured fair compensation and emphasized LAMATA’s commitment to transparency, referencing the successful compensation of over 7,000 property owners in the Red Line corridor project.

At the same public forum, Engr. Dr. Babatunde Osho from Global Impact, the consultant responsible for the Resettlement Action Plan for the project, announced that the reassessment of affected properties is set to begin this weekend.

What you should know about the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project

The QBC Package 1 project, spanning 8.7 kilometers from Yaba to Cele along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, is a key component of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP). It includes terminals at Yaba, Ojuelegba, Lawanson, and Cele and will feature 22 bus shelters.

This project is part of a trio, with the other two being QBC Package 2, extending from Iju Ishaga to Abule Egba, and QBC Package 3, spanning Iyana Iba to Igando. Currently, the primary focus is on the QBC Package 1 project.

Quality Bus Corridors (QBC), as explained by Engr. Osa Konyeha, Technical Adviser on Corporate Investment and Planning for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), are integrated within existing road corridors, facilitating bus movement with priority signals at laybys and intersections.

The funding for these transformative Quality Bus Corridors is sourced from the investment by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) in support of the LSTMPP.